Audience shocked after watching Tesla Cybertruck tow huge tractor with ease: 'There's no way'

We have all heard of horsepower, but not Cybertruck power. With the development of electric vehicle technology expanding to long-haul fleets and now trucks, the potential to transport more for longer is only just beginning.

As shown on X, formerly known as Twitter, an audience was stunned upon seeing the eye-catching Tesla Cybertruck towing a conventional, gas-guzzling tractor truck.

The crowd's mouth just ripped open in awe seeing the Cybertruck tow this tractor, "there's no way, there's no way!" pic.twitter.com/x3Clplm8Il — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) July 27, 2024

"The crowd's mouth just ripped open in awe seeing the Cybertruck tow this tractor, 'there's no way, there's no way!'" captioned the video post on X.

Shared by the Tesla and finance-inspired account Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics), the video highlights the sheer strength possessed by the enhanced EV, with a 2,500 pounds payload and 11,000 pounds towing capacity — the equivalent of an average-sized African elephant.

Tesla's popularity has been soaring, especially as consumers move away from traditional gas-powered cars amid rising global temperatures and severely hot summers. In 2023, the Tesla Model Y became the second-most-popular vehicle of any kind in the United States, trailing only the Ford F-150. This surge can be attributed to a combination of massive price cuts and the growing EV models available by auto manufacturers.

According to Consumer Reports, the EV federal tax credit of up to $7,500 — part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 — has been made possible for an expanded list of eligible vehicles. In addition, used EVs can now qualify for their own incentive for the first time, either $4,000 or 30% of the sale price of the vehicle, depending on which is lower.

Thanks to efforts from Tesla and other major companies like Walmart and IKEA, the number of public EV charging stations is rapidly increasing. There are now over 130,000 public charging stations across the U.S., and this number is expected to grow even more in the coming years.

One of the main benefits of EVs is that they produce no exhaust, cutting down on heat-trapping air pollution. This growing market is supported by advancements in battery technology and significant investments in clean energy infrastructure. The Inflation Reduction Act has spurred about $100 billion in investments toward battery manufacturing.

Outselling almost every other electric pickup truck in the market, per Quartz, the recent demonstration of the Tesla Cybertruck is sure to place it higher on EV consumers' wish lists.

"Full pull nicely done," wrote one X user.

"Wow," commented another.

