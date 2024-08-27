Tesla experiences growing issue concerning its Cybertruck vehicle: 'It's not too surprising'

Driving an electric vehicle is a great way to help save our planet — but what happens if the vehicle is out of your price range?

Tesla, known for its trailblazing efforts in the EV space, is reportedly struggling to get fans and EV enthusiasts to buy its Foundation Series Cybertruck, which carries a hefty price.

Electrek, a sustainable energy and tech blog, recently highlighted the unexpected issue for the tech giant in a post revealing that Tesla was working through its backlog of Cybertruck reservations to sell the vehicle.

The Foundation Series truck is selling for just over $100,000. By comparison, the original price of the single-motor version of the electric truck was around $39,000, according to The Verge, with the current base price now at $79,990.

Electrek reported that Tesla has more than one million reservations for people interested in purchasing the eco-friendly vehicle. However, the tech giant has only sold between 15,000 and 20,000.

And those numbers supposedly are not budging. "It's not too surprising," Electrek reported. "Not that many people are buying $100,000 trucks."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Several Tesla fans who had reservations flooded the comment section of the blog post, revealing they likely will never move forward with the big purchase.

"I reserved several years ago and I don't have the type of disposable income to spend $120k for a truck that was supposed to be $49k," one person wrote. "If I was a big name in the music business or played in the NBA, maybe I'd feel differently."

Another commented: "I have had a reservation since day 1, but will likely never buy. I have been very disappointed with the price and range, but overall, I just don't think it's a practical vehicle."

While this one electric vehicle may carry a hefty price, it is important to consider switching to an EV that may better fit your budget. Earlier this year, Tesla lowered the price of several popular models, making these eco-friendly cars more affordable and accessible for families.

In general, you can bank major savings when leaving gas-guzzling cars behind. Research has found that drivers can save around $1,500 every year that would otherwise go toward gas and maintenance. At the same time, EVs have been found to emit lower amounts of heat-trapping pollution when compared to gas-powered cars.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.