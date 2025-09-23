Tesla drops bombshell decision impacting affordable vehicle option — here's what's happening

You see a cool-looking futuristic electric vehicle with a price tag that seems too good to be true — only to find out, you were right all along.

For those who were eyeing the most affordable version of the Tesla Cybertruck, the most recent news must feel like a rug being pulled out from under them. The company decided to pull the plug on its most affordable base model, the rear-wheel-drive Cybertruck.

What's happening?

According to a report from Quartz, Tesla decided to discontinue the RWD version of the Cybertruck only five months after the vehicle's launch. This model was billed as the most affordable, with a relatively low price tag of about $61,000, and was released this year. But now, the cheapest option available will be the all-wheel drive model, which starts at about $80,000, a $19,000 difference that represents a significant financial hurdle for many prospective buyers who have already placed reservations.

Why is this concerning?

This isn't just about one truck model. It's about accessibility. When the most affordable version of a high-profile electric vehicle disappears, it shrinks the pool of potential buyers and can slow down the transition to cleaner cars. Fewer EVs on the road have a real impact on community health by keeping more polluting gas-powered cars in circulation.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

The decision also adds to a list of recent challenges for the company. While Tesla has seen sales growth in key markets such as China, its sales have recently plummeted across several major European countries. Adding to the concern is the shocking trend of preowned Cybertrucks losing their value much faster than expected, making it a tougher investment for buyers.

What can I do to help?

If you're thinking about buying your first electric vehicle, remembering the reason is important. Electric vehicles are far better for the environment, your family's health, and can save you a ton of money on repairs and gas. They are a win-win for everyone.

While you can't force an automaker to sell a specific model, you can still make informed choices. The good news is the EV market is bigger than just one truck, and there's plenty of information out there for those considering making their next car electric. Exploring all the options is the best way to find a vehicle that fits your budget and lifestyle.

Buying new isn't the only path, either. As the EV market matures, more affordable preowned options are becoming available. Some automakers are even expanding leasing programs for their used vehicles, creating another avenue for drivers to get into an electric car without the high upfront cost.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.