New electric truck owner shares honest thoughts after making switch from gas for first time: 'I'm absolutely head over heels'

"It felt immediately familiar and completely new all at once."

A car-loving Redditor posted about how they're obsessed with their electric vehicle and can't imagine ever going back.

The self-proclaimed "car guy" wrote a few paragraphs on the r/electricvehicles subreddit, heaping praise on his new electric truck.

"Bought my first EV last year," he wrote. "A [Ford F-150 Lightning] and I'm absolutely head over heels [for] it every day I get in. I just love everything about how it drives. I love the complete quietness. I love the instant power, the lack of revving, and having to build power.

The Redditor goes on to explain "a few things that I find myself doing differently now that I own an EV." They don't miss the smell of gas or gas station stops. And they just enjoy driving more than ever.

Not only do EVs offer calmer driving, but they can also help you save money and live healthier. EVs don't create carbon emissions while you drive, reducing air pollution so you can breathe better.

They also don't typically require substantial maintenance or costly repairs. Purchasing an EV could qualify you for government tax incentives, boosting the savings even more.

EVs are becoming more affordable, and they're a healthy choice for every person. They're also an excellent choice for the planet. They don't create the planet-warming pollution that internal combustion engine cars do. This decelerates rising global temperatures to help us work toward a cooler planet.

And when you install solar panels on your home, you can maximize your savings and further reduce your harmful pollution. Going solar can make your energy bills as low as $0, which would mean charging your new EV is super affordable. You can find personalized solar quotes using EnergySage's free tool to see if solar is right for you.

The post's top commenters were all in agreement. "EVs are just so much more practical and elegant for 90% of driving," one person said.

Another shared their experience driving an EV for the first time: "I left thinking, 'Why haven't we been building cars like this forever?' Quiet, efficient, instant power. It felt immediately familiar and completely new all at once."

And someone else painted a picture of roads filled with EVs: "Imagine the future world free of noise and actual pollution. Amazing."

