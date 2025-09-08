Despite wavering sales numbers in 2025, Tesla continues to make changes and upgrades to keep potential customers trickling in.

According to Teslarati, the electric vehicle giant announced in late August the expansion of its used lease deal, which allows people to rent Tesla inventory for as little as $225 a month. While the initial launch of this deal was only available in Texas and California, it has now become active in New Jersey, New York, and Florida.

On the preowned leasing program, Tesla Vice President of Finance Senfil Palani wrote on the social media platform X: "Teslas are designed to be simple and easy to maintain, while also technology-rich. Therefore, the intrinsic value of a Pre-Owned Tesla is often very high, relative to its market value."

One commenter replied to the post, saying: "This is great, anything you can share about potential availability in other states?"

Palani responded on Aug. 28: "Each state has unique requirements, and involves a nontrivial amount of work. We're moving quickly to expand (including three new states last night)."

The preowned leasing program can hopefully make owning an EV even more accessible for the general public. Switching to an electric vehicle is a major way to reduce tailpipe pollution, which contributes to rising global temperatures and, in turn, extreme weather events.

While common pushback on EVs revolves around the fact that millions of tons of minerals still need to be dug up for EV batteries, it is important to note that we're already digging billions of tons of dirty fuels out of the Earth every year, and these are not reusable.

These battery-powered cars are a cleaner alternative to gas-powered ones and come with financial benefits aside from just environmental ones. As electric vehicles don't require fluid changes, they also help drivers save time and money on routine maintenance.

To get even more savings on your EV, the installation of solar panels can bring your charging costs down to or near $0 per month. Plus, solar panel charging is more reliable and affordable than public charging stations or relying on the grid. EnergySage is a TCD-vetted source for solar installation quotes if you aren't sure where to start.

As the "nontrivial" work to continue expanding the preowned leasing program progresses, the hope is that more states can begin to lock in this great deal soon.

