Tesla's weekly sales are on the rise in China, with a new model on the way soon.

Tesla has been under scrutiny for its struggling sales numbers in 2025. However, Teslarati reported that the appetite for Teslas in China may be increasing.

Between July 21 and July 27, there were 10,700 new Tesla registrations, up 7.6% from the 9,900 cars registered the week before. Q3 2025 sales were 42.5% higher than those in Q2.

These promising sales trends are a good sign for the company, especially with the launch of a new vehicle, the Model Y L, on the horizon. This sleek six-seater is set to appeal to families, especially those trying to reduce their impact on the planet.

Making your next car an electric vehicle is a great way to reduce your use of environment-polluting fuel while also saving money. Octopus Energy reported that data from Direct Line revealed that EV drivers "pay about half as much annually as petrol cars on tax, maintenance, and fuel."

The introduction of new EV models suited to different demographics and wider audiences will encourage more widespread adoption of vehicles that are less harmful to the environment.

Though Tesla's figures in China do seem to be on a rapid upswing, 2025 sales are still 21.1% lower than they were last year, per Teslarati. The EV market in China is so enormous that Tesla will have to keep innovating to maintain its sales growth.

Auto sector analyst Michael Dunne said, "When it comes to EVs, China is 10 years ahead and 10 times better than any other country," per the BBC.

"The cost of driving a petrol car is too expensive. I save money driving an electric vehicle," Sun Jingguo, a driver in Guangzhou interviewed by the BBC, added.

