Tesla launches head-turning promotion in attempt to boost Cybertruck sales — here's what it's offering

The move raises questions about the Cybertruck's ability to sell on its own merits.

Tesla has launched a new promotion offering its $12,000 Full Self-Driving software for free to existing customers who purchase a Cybertruck, according to Gizmodo.

The electric vehicle maker quietly added the polarizing truck to its current sales event, allowing Tesla owners who already bought the premium software to transfer it to a new Cybertruck at no charge.

The move is a significant concession for the company, which historically reserved FSD transfers for its high-volume Model 3, Y, S, and X vehicles during brief promotional periods, as Gizmodo explained. FSD capability was previously assigned to specific vehicles and not their owners, making transferability one of the most requested features among Tesla enthusiasts.

The promotion comes as Tesla faces mounting pressure to move Cybertrucks off dealer lots amid disappointing 2025 sales numbers. The aggressive incentive could attract Tesla owners who might otherwise look past the unconventional truck.

The move also raises questions about the Cybertruck's ability to sell on its own merits — Tesla has struggled with broader sales challenges throughout the year, with the company reporting its worst quarterly sales in nearly three years during the first quarter of 2025 and deliveries dropping 14% the following quarter.

Struggling with production issues and quality control problems, Cybertruck sales fell to 4,306 units during the second quarter, per Gizmodo — which cited data from Kelley Blue Book — dropping more than 50% year over year.

The truck has been recalled eight times for various issues since first shipping in November 2023, per the Associated Press, and one Gizmodo commenter suggested it would likely continue to be "an ongoing maintenance nightmare."

Despite the Cybertruck's drawbacks, EVs continue to offer compelling benefits for drivers and the environment. EV owners typically save thousands annually on fuel and maintenance costs while also eliminating tailpipe emissions that directly contribute to toxic pollution in our communities and the overheating of Earth.

What's more, adding solar panels to your home can increase the savings that come with EV ownership, as fueling with solar energy is cheaper than using public charging stations or depending on the grid. EnergySage has made it easy to compare quotes from trusted solar installers in your area, saving you up to $10,000 in the process.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



