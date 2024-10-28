Tesla rolls out customizations for its much-anticipated Cybertruck: 'Expect these decisions to affect demand'

There are aspects to consider about the Cybertruck's design and capabilities as it continues to capture attention across the automotive industry.

With all the latest developments in transportation innovation, it is no wonder that consumers are searching for ways to enhance their driving and travel experiences. With the uptick in electric vehicles, now including expanded fleets from both U.S. and international manufacturers, the time to enhance EV features has never been better. One EV powerhouse, Tesla, has begun allowing customizations for its much-anticipated, non-fully loaded Cybertruck.

As explained in a story by Electrek, Tesla has revealed it is now taking configurations of $79,000 non-Foundation Cybertrucks, a mere 10 months following the rollout of Cybertruck deliveries last year.

Originally leading with the Cybertruck Foundation series, the launch proved to be even more successful than the previous launches for the Tesla Models S and X, as tens of thousands of Cybertrucks were delivered, Barrons reported.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

While the move by Tesla came a bit later than announced, it is met with much anticipation, as those with reservations have already reported receiving emails with invitations to begin configurations. With the U.S. federal EV tax credit listing the manufacturer's suggested retail price cap as $80,000 and under, the new breed of Cybertrucks will likely have a base price meeting or falling under the cap with the goal of incentivizing would-be consumers in their first EV truck purchase.

There are aspects to consider about the Cybertruck's design and capabilities as it continues to capture attention across the automotive industry. As noted by CNBC, the Cybertruck has definitely made a "new segment in the automotive industry that it solely holds." The Cybertruck has been seen in action, showcasing its off-road capabilities and even helping out in snowy conditions.

Style, comfort, and functionality are what describe the Cybertruck's unique design, with a remarkable turning radius because of its rear-wheel steering. As an EV, air pollution is significantly less compared to traditional vehicles, benefiting communities and the air we breathe.

According to Barrons, Tesla has sold 16,692 Cybertrucks in the U.S. so far this year, giving it almost 50% market share of EVs. As the Cybertruck continues to evolve, so will its recognition.

"Expect these decisions to affect demand," wrote one Electrek reader.

"It will be really interesting to see how well the CT sells at this price," wrote another reader.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.