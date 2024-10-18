  • Business Business

Drivers share major update on 5,500-mile journey to the Arctic with two Tesla Cybertrucks

Now, others can accomplish the same trek with improved charging infrastructure along the route.

by Demitri Fierro
Now, others can accomplish the same trek with improved charging infrastructure along the route.

Photo Credit: X

Vehicles that rely on fossil fuels cause harmful air pollution that affects communities. Fortunately, EVs can reach a driver's travel goals while using clean energy, which significantly improves our air quality. The latest proof of this came with an incredible journey using the Tesla Cybertruck.

As explained by Teslarati, an Arctic Cybertrek Expedition from Florida to the end of Canada's Dempster Highway — a journey spanning 5,500 miles — was completed by two Cybertrucks powered purely by clean energy. 

Reaching the Arctic Ocean, the expedition proved to successfully represent the incredible capabilities of EVs today. 

"We made it to the Arctic Ocean. Two Cybertrucks at the end of the road. I couldn't be more proud of the team," expedition participant Rafael Santoni wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Despite obstacles presented during the voyage, the successful journey proved what can be accomplished with clean energy technology

In addition to proving the incredible range and capabilities of EVs, the expedition team also worked to improve the support for electric vehicles along the route by helping install several Level 2 chargers.

Watch now: How easy is it really to charge an EV?

Level 2 chargers can deliver 6.2 to 19.2 kW to the EV — Level 1 chargers supply 1.2 kW — enabling them to significantly reduce charging times.

Tesla aims to remain a pioneer in the EV market. Popular lines such as the Model S have seen a reduced price tag, thanks in part to the Inflation Reduction Act, making EVs both friendly to your wallet and the environment

"This is a victory for all EVs today," one expedition member commented.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x