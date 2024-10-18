Drivers share major update on 5,500-mile journey to the Arctic with two Tesla Cybertrucks

Now, others can accomplish the same trek with improved charging infrastructure along the route.

Vehicles that rely on fossil fuels cause harmful air pollution that affects communities. Fortunately, EVs can reach a driver's travel goals while using clean energy, which significantly improves our air quality. The latest proof of this came with an incredible journey using the Tesla Cybertruck.

As explained by Teslarati, an Arctic Cybertrek Expedition from Florida to the end of Canada's Dempster Highway — a journey spanning 5,500 miles — was completed by two Cybertrucks powered purely by clean energy.

Reaching the Arctic Ocean, the expedition proved to successfully represent the incredible capabilities of EVs today.

We made it to the Arctic Ocean. Two @cybertruck at the end of the road.



I couldn't be more proud of the team.https://t.co/ni1JzAwE4Z pic.twitter.com/QNqS6H1FK6 — TesLatino (@TesLatino) September 3, 2024

"We made it to the Arctic Ocean. Two Cybertrucks at the end of the road. I couldn't be more proud of the team," expedition participant Rafael Santoni wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Despite obstacles presented during the voyage, the successful journey proved what can be accomplished with clean energy technology.

In addition to proving the incredible range and capabilities of EVs, the expedition team also worked to improve the support for electric vehicles along the route by helping install several Level 2 chargers.

Level 2 chargers can deliver 6.2 to 19.2 kW to the EV — Level 1 chargers supply 1.2 kW — enabling them to significantly reduce charging times.

We now have the first officially permanently installed Tesla NACS wall connector at Inuvik, Northwest Territories.



Location:



Polar Tires and Lubes Inc



72 Industrial Rd

Inuvik, NT X0E 0T0, Canada



Phone (867) 777-5823



Please do reach out prior to use. pic.twitter.com/WVAbSFcOKP — TesLatino (@TesLatino) September 4, 2024

Tesla aims to remain a pioneer in the EV market. Popular lines such as the Model S have seen a reduced price tag, thanks in part to the Inflation Reduction Act, making EVs both friendly to your wallet and the environment.

"This is a victory for all EVs today," one expedition member commented.

