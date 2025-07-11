Tesla sees much-needed sales turnaround in critical market — here's what's happening

Tesla sales of China-made electric vehicles rose in June, marking the first monthly increase in almost a year. Despite the positive shift, the automaker's quarterly decline persisted.

According to Reuters, sales of the Model 3 and Model Y increased by 0.8% in June. This was a 16.1% rise from May, with 71,599 units delivered from its Shanghai factory.

The uptick includes both domestic sales and exports, ending an eight-month losing streak.

Tesla's monthly increase came with a backsliding second quarter. China-made EV deliveries fell by 6.8% year on year, the third consecutive quarterly decline, per Reuters. Meanwhile, Chinese rivals are gaining ground in the crucial market.

BYD, a major contender, increased its global sales 11% in June, with over 377,000 units. Xiaomi's new SU7 sedan has outsold the Model 3 on a monthly basis in China since December.

Among other challenges, Tesla's sales have flagged in 2025. It's expected that the company's global quarterly deliveries will fall.

While CEO Elon Musk's polarizing involvement in politics has turned off some consumers, intense competition in the EV market is also part of the picture. The latter is good news for consumers. As manufacturers bring out new models, competitive pricing and diverse options tend to follow. Driving an EV becomes more accessible and affordable for a wider range of people who want to drive a vehicle with lower maintenance and energy costs.

The increasing accessibility of EVs is also a significant win for the environment. Electric vehicles produce no tailpipe pollution, contributing to cleaner air in communities. Switching from gas cars will reduce planet-warming pollution from transportation.

Homeowners who install solar panels can increase the cost savings of owning an EV. Solar energy is cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the grid. Comparing vetted local installers is easy, too, with EnergySage saving homeowners up to $10,000.

The competitive landscape in China and globally is a considerable strain on Tesla. At the same time, innovation and affordability are emerging in the EV market.

Analysts predict BYD will capture a fifth of global EV sales as Tesla declines. Dynamic competition persists, benefiting consumers and accelerating the transition to cleaner, sustainable transportation.

