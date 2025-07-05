Unsettling video of Tesla robotaxi on public roads sparks concerns: 'Visibly jostled'

"The mapping of speed limits is either inaccurate, or the system is programmed to disregard the law. Neither is great."

A new video showing Tesla's robotaxi in action is causing some to fear the autonomous vehicle's potential lack of road-readiness.

What's happening?

In the video, a tech and business YouTuber who posts on the channel Farzad Media records the experience of riding in an electric robotaxi. Unfortunately, some safety concerns arise for the two passengers throughout the drive.

Fuel Arc unpacked the video in late June, noting that the passengers appeared "visibly jostled" by the speed at which the vehicle goes over bumps, yet "they talk about how 'nice' it feels."

Their excitement seems mismatched with potential danger at other points of the video too. For instance, the car is going 30mph in a 15mph zone. It slows down to around 18mph when it encounters a deer but then returns to its initial speed.

The car also appears to come to a hard stop at the sight of a plastic bag.

As Fuel Arc described, "Any obstruction in the road fools the optical cameras, even common obstructions like trash bags. The mapping of speed limits is either inaccurate, or the system is programmed to disregard the law. Neither is great."

As a non-gas-powered vehicle, Tesla's robotaxi could be a great low-climate impact option, especially for those who cannot drive or don't own a vehicle. The innovation is undoubtedly exciting for many. However, the technology may have a few more safety concerns to be worked out before it's fully ready to hit roads everywhere.

Why is this concerning?

EVs can be a major player in the ongoing fight to mitigate the worst effects of rising global temperatures, driven by human activity and especially the burning of fossil fuels. Autonomous EVs could be a part of the picture, too.

A 2022 study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology estimated that, if all vehicles on the road were autonomous, "their control system can reduce fuel consumption by 18 percent and carbon dioxide emissions by 25 percent, while boosting travel speeds by 20 percent."

When autonomous vehicles are also electric, they can come with even more environmental benefits. As the American Lung Association has noted, zero-emission EVs can help keep the air cleaner for people and the planet.

Many think that autonomous EVs could also eliminate human errors behind the wheel, such as fatigue or distracted driving. But if they come with their own safety risks (speeding, bumpy rides, unnecessary stops), they could not only pose critical dangers to passengers and bystanders but also mar the standing of EVs more broadly — and at a time when Tesla, as a very visible EV maker, has already seen some reputational hits.

What's being done about autonomous vehicle safety?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has noted that autonomous vehicles could have important benefits through their advanced safety systems. The federal agency is continuing to study and regulate autonomous vehicle development, with an investigation into Tesla's robotaxi ongoing now.

This means the robotaxi safety concerns don't have to be a problem inevitably or forever — they could be addressed before wider rollouts. Furthermore, there are other autonomous EVs out there now and coming soon. Waymo has been active in Phoenix, Arizona, since 2020, per Time.



Currently, only a handful of cities in the United States have autonomous taxis on the road. But those living elsewhere can still take advantage of the environmental benefits and cost savings of EVs by buying a new or used driver-operated vehicle. Indeed, that option may still be the preference for many for some time.



