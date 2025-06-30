Tesla introduces new subscription service with major benefits: 'This is a huge jump up in customer protection'

While Tesla had a rocky start to 2025, the company has also made strides to help its customers.

Tesla announced a new Extended Service Agreement subscription for U.S. Tesla owners, which includes better coverage than its previous ESA, making EV ownership all the easier.

According to Not a Tesla App, the old subscription only covered vehicles for up to two years, or 25,000 miles over the factory warranty, while the new one covers drivers for four years after the factory warranty, or until the given car reaches 100,000 miles.

"Coming from a basic vehicle warranty of four years or 50,000 miles, this is a huge jump up in customer protection," Not a Tesla App stated.

With lower prices on the new trim of the Model Y to make ownership more affordable, plus the improved ESA, the company is clearly trying to win customers back.

Owning an EV is a fantastic step for those looking to save money on maintenance and operation, as well as stop the release of toxic tailpipe exhaust into the environment, as the vehicles don't require dirty fuels like gas or oil.

The updated ESA ranges in monthly cost, based on the model. "The Model 3 is the most affordable at just $50 per month, while the Model X is the most expensive at $150 per month," Not a Tesla App reported.

While the ESA covers things like the touchscreen, computers, and other electronic parts of the car, it excludes the drivetrain. Furthermore, Tesla stated on its website, "There is a $100 deductible for each service appointment in which a covered repair is performed."

The new ESA is not available for those leasing their Tesla or who purchased their Tesla used, or Cybertruck drivers, though updates on these are expected to come by the end of 2025.

To increase the benefits of EV ownership, drivers can install solar panels to charge their vehicles at home. Solar power is a great way to utilize a natural resource, and it can help bring your monthly energy bill down to or near $0 a month.

EnergySage is a great resource, as it makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations. If purchasing solar panels outright is not in your budget, Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program will install panels for no money down and lets users lock in low energy rates.

