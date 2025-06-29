Electric vehicle owners share insights with first-timer making switch from gas: 'How much better my life would have been'

A first-time electric vehicle owner sparked a discussion on Reddit after posting a pic of themselves with their new car in the r/TeslaModelY subreddit. There was no shortage of people more than happy to share their thoughts on a simple question posed by the original poster.

The post is titled, "First time EV owner. What do you wish you'd known?"

The caption reads, "I picked up my Model Y Juniper yesterday and so far I'm in love with it! What are a few things you wish you'd known when you first started driving an EV/Tesla?"

A couple of early commenters addressed a common fear some people have about EVs, a fear that is proving to be unfounded as EV technology rapidly improves.

"Range anxiety goes away in about a month," one person commented. Someone replied, "Or a week."

Newer EVs are going further on one charge than ever before. The Chevy Silverado EV Work Truck recently broke 500 miles on a single charge, just to share one example.

It's no secret that switching from gas-powered vehicles to EVs cuts down on pollution, which is better for human health and the planet, as it's that pollution that is overheating the planet, but it's also good for the individual EV owner, as one commenter pointed out.

"How much better my life would have been if I had done it sooner!" they commented. "With full self-driving and no more worrying about gas prices, life is so stress-free. No oil changes, no maintenance – none of that nonsense."

This reader gave some great advice for anyone with an EV, posting, "Get a charger at home."

Following the advice in this last comment can save EV owners a lot of money. Charging at home gives you the option of charging during off-peak hours when electricity rates are lower.

Installing solar panels allows you to save even more money, not just on charging your EV, but on your electricity in general — you could shrink your energy bill to as low as $0.

