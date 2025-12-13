Tesla owner issues warning after shocking incident at charging station: 'Who does this?'

A Tesla owner warned their fellow drivers of an alarming instance of vandalism at a charging station in their area.

On the r/TeslaLounge subreddit, the OP shared a post they found on their local Facebook page for mothers warning of a charger sabotaged with green paint. The mom explained that their son was driving between Los Angeles and Sacramento and stopped at a Tesla charging station late at night and didn't see the green paint poured into the charger until it was too late.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The paint hasn't come off in a car wash, and the mom sought advice on how to repair the damage. The OP on the Reddit post wondered, "Who does this???" about the vandalism.

Sadly, vandalism at EV charging stations is a common occurrence, like chargers being stolen, or cords being cut, and screens and other elements being destroyed, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage.

Often, the vandalism is tied to negative assumptions about EVs. Some question how clean an EV can truly be when the battery manufacturing process involves mining rare earth materials. But it's important to consider that we're digging up billions of tons more of dirty fuel materials, which generate tons and tons of planet-warming gases, and the mining processes are improving every year to reduce waste and harm.

Even with a battery powered by dirty energy, EVs are still cleaner overall, releasing no tailpipe pollution. They also save on fuel and maintenance costs for drivers, making them good for your wallet as well as the environment.





Redditors in the comments offered what advice they could to the worried mom, like not going the DIY route.

"Probably [need to] get Tesla involved and depending where and how he is insured they should cover vandalism," one person advised.

One person joked, "Man that sucks but wear it as a green badge of courage. Not many folks can say they were sabotaged in this way."

