Thinking of selling your Tesla? This free service can help you get $1,400 more for it

The electric vehicle market continues to grow at an absurd pace around the world. The market is booming everywhere, especially in Europe, and projections don't show it slowing down anytime soon.

As a result, if you own an EV of your own and are looking to upgrade to something newer, now is a great, lucrative time to try and sell it. That may be less so for Teslas, which are seeing record resale rates in recent months at lower prices due to the higher supply and lower demand (more on that here), but a lot of Tesla drivers are nonetheless looking to move on and wanting to get the best price they can.

Managing to do that can be a daunting task. It's hard to know what the best first step is and how to prove your car is actually in good shape, including its battery, but a company called Recurrent may be the best answer to both of those questions.

Recurrent is a TCD-vetted free service that helps connect EV sellers with buyers and dealerships who will help you get the best possible price for your car. All you do is connect Recurrent to your car to record battery readings, which then gives the service an accurate idea of your car's battery life and performance.

They aggregate that data to compare your car to the thousands of other users on the app, giving you an idea of how well your vehicle performs compared to others, and providing a more complete picture to any potential buyers who have an interest. Once you start to see the benefits, it's almost hard to imagine buying or selling a used EV without asking the seller to go through Recurrent to prove the battery's condition.

Beyond buying and selling, it also helps you to know if your car is performing well relative to other similar vehicles around the country, and it could even help to catch issues with its performance before they turn into something serious.

That data is invaluable to potential dealerships and buyers interested in your car, and as a result, Recurrent says it increases the sale price of vehicles by an average of $1,400.

From there, the company makes it even easier to sell your vehicle, by soliciting offers from their trusted network of local and national dealerships, which helps you to find the best price.

They work behind the scenes, running a 24-hour mini-auction to pitch your car to their network, finding as many interested buyers bidding against each other for your car as they can. If you choose to take an offer through Recurrent, that's where Recurrent would charge what it calls a "success fee," but you have 30 days to decide and would pay nothing if you don't accept one of the offers.

Buying an EV has never been better with all the options out there, and with Recurrent, selling your old one has never been better, either.

