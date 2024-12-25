Hyundai and Kia just had a record-setting month for EV sales — here's why Americans are buying them up

Hyundai and Kia recently racked up a record-setting November in the United States. The sales growth of a slew of appealing EVs and hybrid vehicles led the way. The two Korean companies' similar focus on the electrified segment makes sense, as Hyundai owns just over a third of Kia as its parent company.

InsideEVs reported on the latest stats shared by the automakers in a pair of press releases. Hyundai saw an 8% increase from last year, selling 76,008 vehicles, with electrified retail sales growing by a robust 92%. Leading the way in the EV lineup was the award-winning Ioniq 5, which saw 110% growth year over year.

For Kia, the brand saw an even larger 20% growth over the past 12 months. Similarly, EVs were a big contributor, with Kia's electrified vehicles growing 45%. Among the leaders was the all-electric EV6, which was up 46% and set its own record for November sales.

While EVs are a fast-growing, exciting part of both companies' offerings, they still have room to catch up to their gas-powered and hybrid counterparts, as InsideEVs noted. For example, Kia's EV6 and EV9 sales account for under 6% of their total sales. Likewise, combined Ioniq 5 and 6 sales represent under 7% of Hyundai's sales.









Still, the numbers don't lie as far as trajectory. The Ioniq 5 has drawn rave reviews for its price point and range from drivers and is still amassing huge sales despite news of a refreshed 2025 version. The EV6 has received similar plaudits. There is palpable excitement for both brands' soon-to-arrive vehicles. A new Hyundai megaplant in Georgia will allow drivers to potentially unlock more rebates for American-made EVs.

That sweetens the deal for drivers to make the switch. EVs deliver huge gas savings, industry-low maintenance costs, a slew of under-the-radar benefits, and a reduction in individual contributions to air pollution. Collective adoption can provide a major helping hand in slowing the dangerous warming of the planet.

Both brands were unsurprisingly excited about their electrified offerings. Hyundai Motor America CEO Randy Parker said the "exceptional" month was "driven by the strong performance of our EV and hybrid vehicles."

"We also saw significant interest and excitement for the worldwide debut of the U.S.-built IONIQ 9," he added.

Similarly, Kia executive Eric Watson touted the brand's "world-class ICE and electrified vehicles that far exceed consumer expectations" for hitting record sales.

