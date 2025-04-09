Up-and-coming EV brand outpaces Tesla as fastest-growing in the market: 'No plans to slow down'

"It makes me smile to see so many BYDs on Australian roads."

Tesla's biggest rival, BYD, is making major moves Down Under.

Drive reported on the Chinese EV and hybrid brand reaching 40,000 deliveries in Australia in a mere 30 months. In comparison, it took Tesla around 11 years to reach the milestone after its 2011 launch.

To be fair, EVs were simply very new back in 2011, without as much charging infrastructure or miles of range per vehicle. And as Drive noted, Tesla's traction in the country really took off after the arrival of the more economical Model 3 in 2019, along with the Model Y in 2022. 2023 was Tesla's strongest year for sales with 45,000 deliveries, and it's still got the crown of Australia's EV king.

BYD is starting to nip at Tesla's heels, though, especially with Tesla experiencing a worldwide sales slump that has also been seen clearly in Australia. BYD told Drive that it expects to hit over 40,000 deliveries to Australia in 2025. Much like for Tesla, an influx of options is fueling BYD's growth.

The first hot seller was the fully electric Atto 3 small SUV that arrived in 2022. The newly arrived hybrid Shark 6 ute — a term in Australia and New Zealand for a utility vehicle with an open bed, often looking just like a pickup truck, as this one does — is the latest success story. It accounted for 2,026 of this past February's 3,281 vehicles delivered, per Drive.

EVDirect distributes BYD's vehicles in Australia, and EVDirect CEO David Smitherman told Drive he is bullish on the future of the partnership.

"What we're providing Australian customers is a choice they haven't previously been able to enjoy," Smitherman told Drive.

Smitherman cited the uniquely low price points of BYD vehicles, which have drawn attention globally.

Part of BYD's secret sauce is its leadership in EV battery tech. In the long run, the company is a leading contender to develop next-gen solid-state batteries as early as 2027. Already, it's making moves with sodium-ion batteries that promise to be a cheaper alternative to conventional batteries.

Although BYD is not available in the U.S., the Chinese company's innovation is good news for drivers weighing the switch to an EV, as a rising tide lifts all boats eventually. While imperfect, current EVs already are better for the planet than gas-powered vehicles. Battery improvements will only widen the gap, while also lowering the price point.

As a whole, EVs and hybrids lower our collective reliance on dirty energy and reduce tailpipe pollution that heats the planet. They also offer maintenance and fuel savings to consumers.

According to Smitherman, BYD is just starting in Australia.

"It makes me smile to see so many BYDs on Australian roads, because I know just how good these vehicles are — and having spent the past week in China, I can tell you we have no plans to slow down," Smitherman told Drive.

