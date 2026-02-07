Health officials raise concerns about dangerous trend among US teens: 'Long-term effects'

E-cigarette use among American teenagers remains stubbornly elevated, with one Missouri pulmonologist warning that the long-term health consequences of this habit are still unknown, KY3 reported.

What's happening?

Across the country, about 8% of high schoolers and 3% of middle schoolers say they've vaped within the previous month.

"Unfortunately, with vaping, because it is so new, a lot of people don't know what the long-term effects are going to be," said Dr. Sadaf Sohrab, chief medical officer and pulmonologist at Mercy Springfield.

Part of the problem is perception. Without the harsh scent that gives away cigarette smoking, teens assume what they're inhaling is harmless. But these devices pump nicotine straight into developing brains.

Brightly colored packaging, candy and fruit flavoring, and sleek designs attract teens. Adolescents who start with e-cigarettes often end up reaching for regular cigarettes later in life.

Why is teen vaping concerning?

The nicotine contained in most e-cigarettes can alter brain development in adolescents, affecting memory, concentration, and impulse control.

The chemicals that give e-liquids their sweet tastes can scar lung tissue, leading to a condition that causes permanent damage.

"Those flavors and those chemicals are the ones that can end up damaging and scarring your lungs and give you a condition known as popcorn lung. And it is permanent damage to the really small areas of your lung," Sohrab said.

Outside of personal health, disposable vapes create a mounting environmental crisis. Americans throw away close to 500,000 of these devices every day. Each one contains a plastic shell that will sit in landfills for centuries, a lithium battery that could have powered green technology, and residual nicotine that can leach into soil and water.

Roughly 30 tons of lithium gets tossed with discarded vapes each year in the United States — enough to manufacture batteries for more than 3,000 electric vehicles. When these devices end up in regular trash, the batteries can spark fires in garbage trucks and at waste facilities, costing communities millions of dollars in damages.

What's being done about teen vaping?

Federal agencies are stepping up enforcement against unauthorized products. In September, the Department of Health and Human Services released a Youth Vaping Resource Guide and announced the seizure of 4.7 million illegal e-cigarette units at a Chicago port.

States are also taking action. Texas has passed laws banning vape devices that are designed to look like school supplies or phones. Other cities have implemented flavor bans; Denver's took effect Jan. 1.

If you or someone you know wants to quit, free help is available. Text DITCHVAPE to 88709 or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW to connect with support resources.

