Major US city announces ban on common product with hefty fines in store: 'A serious public health matter'

Dallas' local government just made it harder to vape in shared spaces, and that's good news for community health, reported FOX 4 News.

The city is widening its smoking rules to include e-cigarettes starting December 11, prohibiting vaping indoors, near building doorways, and throughout parks.

City council members approved the policy change late last year after health organizations urged action. The American Heart Association and Dallas County Medical Society were among groups pushing for new rules.

Fines for vaping in off-limits areas can reach $500 for each violation. Officials said they will respond to complaints and hand out citations after confirming reported incidents.

Some exceptions apply to private homes, theatrical performances, licensed cigar lounges, smoking-permitted hotel rooms, and certain outdoor spaces including patios at restaurants and courses at golf clubs.

When someone vapes, the device produces a mist carrying tiny particles that drift toward others nearby. Health professionals informed lawmakers that secondhand vapor exposure has ties to cancer and respiratory problems resembling asthma. The city's Office of Environmental Quality noted that PM2.5 particles emitted by e-cigarettes have been linked to birth defects.





In addition to negative impacts on air quality, the boom in disposable vaping has added another stream of hard-to-recycle waste to an already strained system. Disposable vapes have become a top contributor to plastic waste and electronic trash, and each device contains lithium batteries that pose fire hazards when tossed in regular garbage.

Millions of these single-use products end up in landfills each year, where they leach toxic chemicals into soil and water.

"As we know, vaping is a serious public health matter impacting our youth and most vulnerable," said Kathy Stewart, a council member. "I am pleased about the vote to enact these amendments."

Renee Roberson, a nurse at a local school who serves as District 8 environmental commissioner, shared what she's witnessed firsthand.

"It rewires the kids into something negative," she said. "Kids who are bright, then their focus becomes the vaping."

