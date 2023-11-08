Video capturing ‘ridiculous’ contents of dumpster at Target leaves viewers outraged: ‘I need to call some people’

The food waste epidemic is saddening, maddening, sickening, and more, and this video showed it all.

TikToker dumpsterdivingwapryl (@dumpsterdivingwapryl) shared a 93-second clip filmed outside a Target, showing a dumpster full of food.

They noted it was “more than likely” that the store’s freezers had failed, “but still the waste is ridiculous.”

“Oh, my f****** God,” they said upon seeing the stash. “Wow. But there’s a food shortage, right? … And as you can see, these shrimp are still frozen, so they must’ve just thrown this stuff out. OK, I gotta back my truck up. Yeah, I need to call some people.”

Grocery stores can toss food for several reasons, and these stores and food service companies account for 40% of the United States food waste, while households and restaurants are responsible for 43%, according to Recycle Track Systems.

It’s a tricky situation because if the goods were refrigerated or frozen, they may not be salvageable if a store’s power or coolers failed. Food can’t be donated if it’s deemed unsafe to eat. But as this TikToker noted, “There should be systems in place to help people in need in situations like this.”

A Kroger in Arkansas and Trader Joe’s in Louisiana did find solutions — donating or giving away cold and frozen items that were still at a safe temperature.

Trader Joe’s says its 540 stores donated more than 85 million pounds of food in 2022, and the chain gives away 100% of its unsold, edible food.

Poverty, unemployment, low income, lack of affordable housing, chronic health conditions, lack of access to healthcare, systemic racism, and racial discrimination all contribute to food insecurity, which impacts 44 million Americans, including 13 million children, according to Feeding America.

The problem is present in every county in the country, so if even a small portion of food waste could be diverted to those who need it, it would go a long way.

“Wow! That doesn’t make any sense,” one user wrote. “These stores should donate to shelters, pantries, and places of worship. How about give it out free to employees.”

Another said: “Sad, mad and sick of all this waste!!”

