Coca-Cola faces backlash after 'ironic' recycling campaign festival win: 'Generally laughable, even outside of sustainability circles'

Coca-Cola's award-winning "Recycle Me" ad has drawn backlash from critics who argue that the beverage giant is misleading consumers and engaging in greenwashing.

What's happening?

As detailed by AdWeek, the advertisement won the Grand Prix for Print and Publishing at Cannes Lions 2024. The spot, developed by the agency Ogilvy, depicts the iconic Coca-Cola logo as if it had been crushed — as it would look after crushing a can — and concludes simply with the directive to recycle.

However, critics of the ad pointed out that some recyclers advise against crushing cans. For one, it can result in batch contamination. It may also reduce the amount of recyclable material or cause machinery to mistake the cans for something else. Others suggested that Coca-Cola was distracting from the significant plastic pollution it generates.

One senior marketer told AdWeek that the "Recycle Me" victory was "ironic" and degraded trust in the awards process, calling it "generally laughable, even outside of sustainability circles."

Why is this important?

Speaking with AdWeek, Coca-Cola highlighted its commitment to reduce its use of virgin plastic (typically made from dirty fuels) by 3.3 million tons by 2025. However, the trade publication noted that the company's 2022 sustainability report indicated it hadn't made strides toward that goal.

One sustainability strategist argued that Coca-Cola could have made better use of its resources. A recent study found that the Coca-Cola Company is among the five brands responsible for 24% of branded plastic waste. The analysis linked nearly half of that percentage to Coca-Cola.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"It's a beautiful, creatively crafted ad, but it reeks of green lighting — putting the emphasis on [Coca-Cola's] not-so-bad packaging versus doing something meaningful …" Enviral agency sustainability strategist Jo Balchin told AdWeek. "Wouldn't it be refreshing for Coca-Cola to take its vast marketing budget and invest it in better packaging solutions and undoing the great damage it has caused, then tell this story?"

Scientists are still investigating the impacts of plastics on our health, but studies suggest that the material is doing considerable harm. Microplastics (invasive particles less than 5 millimeters in length) have been found just about everywhere, including in human lungs, semen, and uterus samples. These particles have been linked to dementia, pregnancy complications, and cancer.

What can be done about this?

Siteefy estimates that the average person sees a staggering 10,000 ads every day, but educating yourself about climate issues can help you spot greenwashing so you can support and invest in products and brands that align with your values.

While holding corporations accountable for their practices is a crucial part of working toward a cleaner planet, you can also do your part by reducing your consumption of single-use plastics and understanding your recycling options. Some websites, including TerraCycle's, can even help you find solutions for some of the most difficult-to-recycle items.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.