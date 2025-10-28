Shopper sparks outrage with photo of bizarre sighting at local grocery store: 'I just don't get it'

A shopper stated bluntly "We are in hell" after viewing a post about a limited-edition cleaning product — which will leave the world dirtier in its wake.

What's happening?

Swiffer released a limited-edition pink Sweep+Mop as part of a promotion for the film adaptation of Wicked. A Reddit user was stunned when they realized social media users were clamoring to buy the set.

"I'm sure all of these people already have perfectly fine mops or swiffers already," the poster wrote in r/Anticonsumption, sharing a screenshot of the TikTok promotion set to Ariana Grande's version of "Popular." The post had almost 2,700 shares and nearly 10,000 likes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I just don't get it. I already have a swiffer. Unless mine breaks, why would I buy another?" someone wondered.

"Cute stuff makes me want to clean more and enjoy it. But I just buy those things in the first place usually instead of having duplicates," another person offered.

Why is this important?

Cleaning products such as Swiffers rely heavily on plastics, and plastics can take 1,000 years or more to break down. However, even then, they don't go away. As they decompose, they fragment into microplastics. These tiny particles have permeated just about every corner of Earth and have even been found in human bloodstreams.

While researchers still have much to learn about the impacts of microplastics on human health, studies suggest microplastic exposure causes a variety of problems, increasing the risk of stroke, organ disease, cancer, and infertility, among other things.

Is Swiffer doing anything to reduce waste?

A Procter and Gamble-owned brand, Swiffer markets its WetJet as a tool to conserve water — about 70 gallons per year per household.

However, its decision to roll out limited-edition cleaning sets to stores across the country raises the question of how much water is actually being saved. A pound of plastic — a material overwhelmingly derived from dirty fuels such as crude oil — requires about 28 gallons of water when accounting for production and pollution, according to the Water Footprint Calculator.

On a positive note, Swiffer has teamed up with TerraCycle to recycle items not accepted by curbside programs. Consumers can send their used Dusters, Sweepers, and WetJet Pads to the company for recycling for free after requesting a shipping label.

What can I do to reduce plastic waste associated with cleaning products?

One mom revealed her hack to get her floors spick and span with a broom from a dollar store and an old towel, eliminating the need for expensive specialty cleaning products.

Others are using natural cleaners to reduce demand for plastic-packaged products — and limit their exposure to toxic chemicals. One woman got troublesome grime off her showerhead with distilled white vinegar. You can also go plastic-free when grocery shopping by, for example, using a reusable stasher bag when filling up at a bulk department.

