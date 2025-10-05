New study reveals overlooked hazard that could cause heart disease and stroke: 'Significantly associated'

A new study is drawing attention to a coastal threat that may be influencing the long-term health of millions.

Researchers have found that coastal communities with higher concentrations of microplastics in nearby marine environments also see a higher prevalence of cardiometabolic diseases.

What's happening?

The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association this past summer, analyzed microplastic pollution data from marine sampling sites along coastlines in the United States and compared it with county-level health statistics. The researchers discovered a compelling correlation between microplastic density in coastal waters and the local prevalence of cardiometabolic diseases, even after adjusting the data for factors like age, income, and lifestyle.

Their findings suggest that exposure to microplastics — whether through eating seafood, inhaling airborne particles, or drinking contaminated water — could be a factor contributing to chronic health issues such as type 2 diabetes and coronary artery disease as well as stroke.

"Marine microplastic levels were significantly associated with the prevalence of cardiometabolic diseases in coastal counties," the co-authors wrote. "Comprehensive studies at an individual level are needed to further investigate the health impacts of microplastic pollution."

Why are microplastics concerning?

Microplastics are now found in nearly every corner of the planet — from Arctic ice to human placentas — but coastal residents may face higher exposure rates.

"Pathways such as contaminated seafood, drinking water, and even air inhalation could allow marine microplastics to enter the human body, making this a population-wide exposure risk with measurable health consequences," Sarju Ganatra, the senior author of the study, told ABC News.

In the body, microplastics can carry toxic chemicals and trigger inflammation, hormonal disruption, and other risk factors for cardiometabolic diseases. The study's co-authors note that even small, chronic exposures could have a "cumulative" effect on health over time, particularly in communities already disproportionately impacted by other environmental stressors, such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — or PFAS — contamination.

"This is one of the first large-scale studies to suggest that living near waters heavily polluted with microplastics may be linked to chronic health conditions," Ganatra said in a release from the American Heart Association. "Plastic pollution is not just an environmental issue — it may also be a public health issue."

What can be done about microplastics?

Researchers, policymakers, and community advocates have been calling for stronger regulations on global plastic production and improved waste management to curb the flow of microplastics into oceans, waterways, and other ecosystems. Initiatives like extended producer responsibility laws and plastic bans in states such as California and New York also aim to reduce pollution at the source.

Meanwhile, scientists are developing new technologies to identify and clean up microplastic pollution, such as capturing it in wastewater treatment plants before it reaches open waters.

Individuals can also help mitigate their own exposure to microplastics and reduce plastic pollution at the same time by using less plastic at home. Choosing natural fabrics over synthetics, packing food in reusable glass or stainless steel containers, and considering microfilter-equipped washing machines can all help make a difference.

