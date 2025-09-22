Noodle company brings back iconic product with game-changing design: 'Built for the future'

Noodle lovers, rejoice. A Southern California company is switching to sustainable packaging, so consumers can enjoy rice noodles and chow mein without contributing to plastic waste.

Lucky K.T. Co., which supplies SoCal restaurants and grocery stores, has announced a partnership with Los Angeles-based company Reborn Materials to deliver its products in Full Cycle Hybrid Plastic packaging.

Reborn manufactures its materials with enzymes that it says "enable plastics to re-enter the environmental cycle sustainably."

Plastics are typically made from dirty fuels, and plastic production contributes to the heating of our planet.

Once plastics are synthesized, it is very difficult for them to break down. Most plastics wind up in landfills, where they remain indefinitely, leaching chemicals into soil and groundwater and contributing to the production of potent planet-warming gas methane.

Instead of biodegrading, plastics break down into smaller pieces called microplastics, which can enter our food, water supplies, and the air we breathe.

However, science is making great strides to stop plastic pollution in its tracks. Research from The University of Texas at Austin, published in the Nature journal, has shown that certain enzymes can break down plastics and have the potential to dramatically reduce landfill waste.

Reborn, working with Korean company B2En, has created packaging "designed to return to nature at the end of its life cycle."

That's good news for consumers looking to decrease their exposure to microplastics, and it's even better news for our overflowing landfills.

Even if you don't eat Lucky K.T.'s noodles, there are plenty of ways that you can reduce the amount of plastic waste you produce.

Choices as simple as switching to a reusable metal water bottle or carrying a canvas tote to the grocery store can decrease your exposure to plastics, leading to a healthier body and planet.

Plus, cutting down the demand for plastic can lead to less plastic production overall. If we lower the polluting toxins produced by plastic production, we can protect the health of our communities and reduce the risk of extreme weather events driven by a warming planet.

"Families deserve packaging that is safe, responsible, and built for the future," Reborn's chief operating officer, Jason Kang, said in a statement. "We are proving that sustainability is not an option on the side. It is central to how healthier communities and industries are built."

It's not just Lucky K.T. Co. making changes for the sake of the planet. Sun Bites has announced new packaging for its snacks that features 50% recycled plastic, while Xfinity is using modular boxes made from recyclable materials for its products.

