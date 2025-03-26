Major company unveils sleek new packaging that could set a new industry standard: 'We're especially proud'

A major telecommunication company's sleek new packaging redesign is simplifying recycling for consumers while reducing transportation pollution by supporting the domestic market.

Comcast announced that Xfinity is rolling out modular boxes made from recyclable materials. The boxes are also printed with high-contrast water-based ink — in other words, no toxic chemicals.

Moreover, the system requires no padding or plastic sleeves to protect the equipment, eliminating a significant source of waste threatening the health of our planet. According to Our World in Data, around 40% of plastic waste worldwide comes from packaging.

This is one reason why many forward-thinking consumers are choosing to support brands with plastic-free packaging.

Beyond taking up to 1,000 years or more to break down, plastics are usually derived from dirty energy. When burned, dirty fuels release heat-trapping gases, throwing off the balance of marine ecosystems that billions of people worldwide depend on for food and income.

Xfinity's new system also tackles an often under-the-radar source of pollution: transportation. According to Accenture, supply chains account for roughly 60% of global carbon pollution.

Already, Comcast is among a growing number of companies electrifying at least part of their fleets, saving money on fuel and eliminating tailpipe pollution. The telecommunications provider reveals on its website that its electric and hybrid customer service vehicles helped it save around 11 million gallons of fuel in 2023 compared to 2019.

Now, Xfinity's space-saving box redesign has slashed the number of pallets it handles by approximately 880 truckloads. And its pallets don't have to go far, giving the eco-friendly initiative another boost.

Comcast says its partnership with a domestic manufacturer has resulted in 90% less transportation pollution compared to its previous system.

"By the time the Xfinity package arrives, customers can easily unpack and enjoy their new device and simply recycle the box," Comcast wrote in its media release. "With a proven track record of designing award-winning products and packaging solutions, we're especially proud of this packaging. It's simple, smart, and sustainable."

