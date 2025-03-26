  • Business Business

Major company unveils sleek new packaging that could set a new industry standard: 'We're especially proud'

"Proven track record."

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
"Proven track record."

Photo Credit: iStock

A major telecommunication company's sleek new packaging redesign is simplifying recycling for consumers while reducing transportation pollution by supporting the domestic market. 

Comcast announced that Xfinity is rolling out modular boxes made from recyclable materials. The boxes are also printed with high-contrast water-based ink — in other words, no toxic chemicals. 

Moreover, the system requires no padding or plastic sleeves to protect the equipment, eliminating a significant source of waste threatening the health of our planet. According to Our World in Data, around 40% of plastic waste worldwide comes from packaging. 

This is one reason why many forward-thinking consumers are choosing to support brands with plastic-free packaging

Beyond taking up to 1,000 years or more to break down, plastics are usually derived from dirty energy. When burned, dirty fuels release heat-trapping gases, throwing off the balance of marine ecosystems that billions of people worldwide depend on for food and income. 

Xfinity's new system also tackles an often under-the-radar source of pollution: transportation. According to Accenture, supply chains account for roughly 60% of global carbon pollution. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Already, Comcast is among a growing number of companies electrifying at least part of their fleets, saving money on fuel and eliminating tailpipe pollution. The telecommunications provider reveals on its website that its electric and hybrid customer service vehicles helped it save around 11 million gallons of fuel in 2023 compared to 2019. 

Now, Xfinity's space-saving box redesign has slashed the number of pallets it handles by approximately 880 truckloads. And its pallets don't have to go far, giving the eco-friendly initiative another boost. 

Comcast says its partnership with a domestic manufacturer has resulted in 90% less transportation pollution compared to its previous system. 

"By the time the Xfinity package arrives, customers can easily unpack and enjoy their new device and simply recycle the box," Comcast wrote in its media release. "With a proven track record of designing award-winning products and packaging solutions, we're especially proud of this packaging. It's simple, smart, and sustainable."

When you think about a product's packaging, which of these factors is more important to you?

The way it looks 😍

The information it provides 🧐

The waste it produces 🗑️

I don't think about packaging at all 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x