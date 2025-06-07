Researchers issue warning over concerning phenomenon observed in deep sea: 'We're still trying to figure it out'

It's an emerging threat to the health of humans, wildlife, and ecosystems.

Scientists are calling attention to how plastics on land and in the sea could be warming the Earth more than we realized.

What's happening?

The Washington Post reported on new research from the Plastics & Climate Project, which analyzed hundreds of studies about how plastics contribute to the overheating of our planet. While previous studies estimate that plastic production is responsible for about 4-5% of all planet-warming pollution, the new paper contends that current estimates do not fully account for their contributions throughout their entire lifecycle from extraction to disposal.

For instance, the paper's authors argue that plastics — including microplastics and nanoplastics — can interfere with the planet's natural carbon absorption and storage systems and can physically change the way the planet reflects and absorbs energy by changing surface reflectivity.

One way microplastics and nanoplastics can interfere with the Earth's natural carbon absorption systems is by infiltrating "marine snow," organic matter like fish poop and dead plants that sink to the ocean floor and help absorb and store carbon.

For instance, tiny plankton absorb carbon as they photosynthesize. When these plants die or get pooped out after being eaten by other creatures, they fall to the ocean floor as marine snow, but plastic can make these plants too buoyant to sink or break up fish excrement in a way that makes it less likely to settle at the bottom.

"It's been shown that plastics can mess up the fecal pellets of these animals that are crucial for sequestering carbon in the ocean," Tracy Mincer, an associate professor at Florida Atlantic University who published a paper showing that 5% of marine snow in the deep sea is now made of plastic, told the Post. "But as far as how much … we're still trying to figure it out."

Why is plastic pollution concerning?

In addition to plastic's contribution to the overheating of the planet, microplastics are an emerging threat to the health of humans, wildlife, and ecosystems. They've been found in our drinking water, air, soil, and food, and have been discovered throughout the human body, including in our lungs, male testes, brains, and breast milk.

While scientists are still studying the impacts of microplastics on humans, so far they've been tied to a number of health issues, including cancer, dementia, and impaired blood flow in the brain.

What's being done about plastics?

While a representative from the plastics industry told the Post that plastics help to combat rising global temperatures by making cars lighter, supporting renewable energy, reducing food waste, and improving energy efficiency in buildings, the paper's authors called for people to reduce their plastic usage to help keep it from polluting the environment.

You can slash your reliance on plastic by taking actions like using a reusable shopping bag, bringing your own to-go containers to restaurants, and buying shampoo bars instead of bottled versions.

Some companies are also taking steps to reduce their plastic use. For instance, McDonald's UK banned all plastic cutlery, and major beer brands like Coors Light are getting rid of the plastic packaging rings.

Meanwhile, the study's authors also called for more comprehensive research on the planet-warming pollution caused by every stage of the plastic lifecycle, the effects of plastic pollution on carbon sinks, and the influence of plastic particles on Earth's energy balance.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.