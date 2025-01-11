Research reveals the surprising way pet owners now pick their pet foods: 'It directly drives purchasing decisions'

The survey found that consumers were most likely to respond positively to claims about recyclability.

When it comes to choosing a brand of pet food, new research finds that sometimes it's what's on the outside that counts.

The industry news site Pet Food Industry reported on the findings, sharing how sustainability and recyclability in the packaging of pet foods is "an increasingly important factor for consumers."

The research it referenced came from Amcor, a global supplier of packaging solutions that surveyed 1,693 pet food shoppers across several countries in Europe. The survey found that 69% of pet owners said that the sustainability of packaging is a "key factor" when choosing their brand of pet food. In addition to looking at the packaging, 76% of pet owners consider the sustainability of the product as well.

"The insights from the research illustrate how influential packaging is for pet food brands," Pet Food Industry quoted Madalina Mitru, marketing manager at Amcor. "Simply put, it directly drives purchasing decisions. By embracing more sustainable packaging solutions, pet food brands can make a stronger connection with their consumers."

Specifically, the survey found that consumers were most likely to respond positively to claims about recyclability, followed by "less plastic" and "less packaging." While brand identity is doubtless helpful in maintaining awareness and loyalty, consumers also reported that the sustainability information directly on the packaging was the most likely to influence their decision.

These findings support a growing trend across several purchasing categories, where sustainability is proving to be a key factor for shoppers.

As more people become aware of the pollution and waste caused by single-use items and packaging, they've continued to show their support for more environmentally minded packaging. This has been particularly evident in the push to move away from toxic plastic materials, which, over time, break down into microplastics that end up in oceans, in soil, and even inside our bodies.

This has led to innovations across the board, from the development of seaweed-based packaging to experimenting with truly biodegradable plastic.

