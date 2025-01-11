  • Business Business

Customer calls out food manufacturer over 'egregious' packaging on this single item: 'Seems a little big'

by Leslie Sattler
"All I see is a pastry that is simply too small."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A chocolate pecan tart nestled in an unnecessarily large plastic container sparked both laughter and concern on Reddit, pointing to a bigger problem with overpackaging in grocery stores.

What happened?

A Reddit user uploaded a photo of a single chocolate pecan tart swimming in clear plastic packaging on the r/EgregiousPackaging subreddit, simply stating, "Seems a little big."

The container dwarfed the small tart, leading one commenter to quip, "All I see is a pastry that is simply too small."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Why is excess packaging bad for our planet?

When companies use more packaging than needed, they make choices that hurt shoppers' wallets and the environment.

Extra plastic drives up production expenses, often translating to higher prices at checkout. That excess material then winds up in our oceans or in landfills, where it can take centuries to break down. Making all this unnecessary plastic requires energy and resources that expedite our planet's overheating.

The impact multiplies when you consider how many oversized containers are produced and discarded daily across thousands of stores nationwide.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Is the company doing anything about this?

Without knowing which grocery store chain sold the pastry, it's hard to know its specific packaging policies.

Many major grocers have pledged to cut back on plastic waste through initiatives such as switching to recyclable materials and reducing overall packaging. However, examples such as this oversized container show that there's still work to be done at the store level.

Some chains have started training bakery staff on right-sizing containers and offering different packaging options for single items versus larger quantities.

🗣️ When you think about a product's packaging, which of these factors is more important to you?

🔘 The way it looks 😍

🔘 The information it provides 🧐

🔘 The waste it produces 🗑️

🔘 I don't think about packaging at all 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

What's being done about excess packaging more broadly?

Some stores now offer package-free shopping sections where customers can fill reusable containers with bulk items.

Maine and Oregon passed laws requiring companies to pay for recycling and disposing of their packaging waste, pushing businesses to use less material.

Many retailers have started offering paper boxes and bags as alternatives to plastic.

Shoppers can help by choosing products with minimal packaging and bringing reusable bags and containers when possible. Several major retailers have joined the Beyond the Bag initiative, working to find innovative replacements for single-use bags and containers.

