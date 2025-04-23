  • Business Business

Leading manufacturer announces US expansion with products that could bring big changes to store shelves: 'Heavily invested'

The company is optimistic about breaking into the US market.

Sustainable packaging giant Green Lab has announced its entry into the American market. 

Green Lab makes packaging for take-out, shopping bags, single-serving bags, food packaging boxes, and more. Its clients tend to be in the retail, hospitality, and food industries. 

Green Lab boasts solar-powered manufacturing facilities and local material sourcing. It says its products use only 100% recycled paper or paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council or the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification.

Green Lab claims it keeps a transparent chain of custody from suppliers, so customers can be sure of where the final products come from. 

Plastic packaging is a massive problem, so it's great to have more alternatives available to American companies.

Sadly, many manufacturers are scaling back their goals on plastic reduction, but at the same time, new European legislation is implementing limited bans in grocery stores. Plastic film is one of the least reusable materials out there, so replacements for plastic bags and single-serving bags are especially beneficial. 

Since so few plastics get recycled, they're prone to degrading gradually in landfills, shedding microplastics, which find their way into our waterways, out to oceans, into fish, and back into the people that eat them.

Even when plastic containers are holding food and drink, they're likely to leach microplastics directly into your food. Once ingested, microplastics have been shown to have links to infertility and endocrine problems. That said, it's ideal to use plastic-free packaging whenever you get the chance. 

"Green Lab has heavily invested in automation to enhance scalability, quality, and cost parity. With Singapore's strategic location and strong shipping links, we offer reliable supply chain support. This makes us the ideal manufacturing hub for American businesses seeking sustainable packaging," said company CEO Muralikrishnan Rangan.

