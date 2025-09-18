Passerby sparks outrage with photo of distressing scene outside college dorm: 'Infuriating'

With college tuition trending upward, many could overlook a hidden cost associated with university life.

A frustrated passerby highlighted the issue in Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating.

What's happening?

Someone posted a photo revealing three dumpsters filled with "perfectly good dorm furniture" they saw when they passed by university housing in the spring — right around the time when students typically move out.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"There's a Savers (Value Village where I'm from) a few kilometers away from here," the poster added in a comment. "So silly, I guarantee families in need could use all of this. It's gross."

The image sparked a range of reactions. One Redditor pointed out that not all of the furniture would go to waste, as dumpster divers recover all sorts of valuable goods at the end of school years, from prepackaged food to storage, furniture, and clothing.

Another had a less charitable take.

"College students throw away a ton of great stuff just because it's a hassle to move it," they said. "Sofas, TVs, tables, cabinets, everything. To me it's not even mildly, just infuriating."

Why is this waste concerning?

On average, a college student produces around 640 pounds of solid waste every year, according to widely cited estimates, and much of that occurs during the move-out process.

Tossing out perfectly usable goods only to repurchase comparable items for the following year isn't just a sneaky drain on the wallet, but it's also an environmental menace.

The furniture in the dumpsters at least appears to be made from wood rather than dirty fuel-derived plastic. However, they will still release heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere as they break down.

What's more, the fast furniture industry — which mass produces trendy, disposable decor — contributes to deforestation and habitat loss, threatening biodiverse ecosystems that support our food supply and help protect against disease spread.

Are universities doing anything about this?

Many educational institutions have programs aimed at reducing waste during move-out, encouraging students to donate, store, or recycle items.

Last year at the University of San Diego, for example, a student-led initiative dubbed EcoExit helped deliver donations to local nonprofits or save them for students starting in fall 2025.

"My state university has to try and sell everything in their surplus store," another Reddit user shared. "It's a good way to get a four-year-old MacBook that a faculty member gently used for a decent price."

How can I reduce waste from moving or decluttering more broadly?

You can make money on many household items, apparel, and even school supplies you no longer need. GotSneakers, Best Buy, and Go TextBooks are just a few options to explore.

Buying quality secondhand goods, upcycling old furniture, and supporting eco-friendly home decor brands are other ways to reduce harmful yet preventable waste.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.