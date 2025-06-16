Dumpster diver stunned by jaw-dropping haul during college move-out: 'I don't have to go shopping for five years now'

It's no surprise that the world has a plastic waste and fashion waste problem. The world tosses nearly 397 million tons per year of plastic, a big portion of which is single-use plastic, and Americans toss 81.5 pounds of clothing every year.

This is why local dumpster divers will hopefully swoop in and save these items from the landfill, like TikToker Yana Laredo (@yanalaredo). She shared her latest dumpster diving haul in a video that showcased just how much her student body tossed before leaving Texas Christian University for the year.

"Call me a hoarder, but I don't have to go shopping for five years now," Laredo joked in her caption.

In Laredo's video, she shared visuals of a mound of clothing, 15 pairs of shoes, dozens of household storage and decor items, a reusable mop, skincare (including unopened skincare), and costumes. All of these items appeared to be in like-new or new condition.

While overconsumption and waste are not problems that belong to a single generation, it is noticeably a problem around college campuses as students are forced to move out of residences once every year, which can produce a lot of waste. While many items can simply be taken back home or put in a nearby storage unit, some students would rather buy all-new items than pay to relocate, store, or sell.

Dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states. However, local trespassing laws differ in every region and should be checked before your first dive. It's also recommended to be prepared with safety gear, such as thick gloves, bags, closed-toed shoes, and a grabber tool.

Not only does dumpster diving help save items — like new clothing and food — from landfills, but it can also lower your monthly bills if you find items you regularly use, and you can assist shelters with donations. When items like brand-new storage carts, designer shoes, and unopened bags of shelf-stable food are just sitting in the dumpster, you'll feel great knowing that you were part of the solution to extend the lifespan of the items and reduce waste in your area.

Other TikTokers commented with helpful ideas. "Schools should start collecting them and handing out starter packs to low-income students," one commenter suggested.

"Good for you for saving this stuff, but why are students not donating this stuff to shelters?" another TikToker added.

"It's actually so depressing," a third chimed in.

