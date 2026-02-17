  • Business Business

Onlooker shares photo of 'weird boat' owned by WhatsApp CEO: 'Rich people doing rich people things'

"I will never be rich enough to understand this."

by Jennifer Kodros
A photo of a "weird boat" off the coast of South Carolina has stirred up curiosity, with Reddit users debating its purpose.

Photo Credit: iStock

The picture, posted on a Charleston subreddit, showed a wooden-deck boat with a helipad and two additional boats that were covered. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The consensus in the comments was that it was a support yacht named Power Play owned by the co-founder and former CEO of WhatsApp. A support yacht is essentially a "floating garage" that shadows a main superyacht, carrying extra amenities such as helicopters, cars, submarines, and jet skis. As one person commented, "For when your first yacht isn't big enough to carry all your stuff."

Owning a megayacht is already the single most polluting activity one person can engage in, according to the Guardian. Having a yacht for your yacht is unnecessary and environmentally irresponsible. 

As Oxfam reported, the richest people in the world, accounting for 1% of the population, own more wealth than 95% of humanity combined. However, they were responsible for 16% of carbon pollution in 2019 — more than all car and road transport pollution combined. In fact, it would take 1,500 years for someone in the bottom 99% to produce as much carbon as the richest billionaires do in a year. 

The biggest problem with this disparity is that lower-income, vulnerable communities are being left to face the consequences of their billion-dollar choices. With temperatures continuing to rise, extreme weather events are becoming the norm, and those who have the least resources are taking the hardest hits.

More yacht options powered by clean energy sources, such as solar power, are joining the market. Silent Yachts specializes in sustainable luxury yachting, featuring eco-operated yachts up to 120 feet long. Sunreef boasts an "eco-responsible luxury craft" that utilizes first-of-its-kind solar technology. 

Many of the comments on the support yacht agreed that it was a giant waste of money.

"Rich people doing rich people things," one Redditor commented.

"Yachts are just for show," another wrote.

A third added: "I will never be rich enough to understand this."

