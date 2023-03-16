Take a look inside this first-of-its-kind yacht that uses a ‘solar skin’ to draw free energy from the sun

Its stunning interior, complete with sofas, televisions, and dining tables, can accommodate up to 16 people.

Major yacht manufacturers are working toward a cleaner future by “offering more eco-responsible yachts,” according to WorldwideLuxuryYacht.com.

Given the lack of utility of yachts (outside of pleasure) and the pollution they cause, sustainability will be paramount for the industry’s continued existence. Enter the Sunreef 80 Eco yacht.

How does the Sunreef 80 Eco yacht work?

Sunreef’s newest “eco-responsible luxury craft” is the first to utilize Sunreef’s solar technology.

“Solar panels can be integrated with various composite structures of the yacht,” Sunreef says, “including the mast, boom, superstructure and hull sides.” It also features a “hydro generation system” that allows it to draw energy from the rotation of its own propellers.

Though the vessel is equipped with backup diesel tanks in case of emergency, it is designed to never need them.

Why is the Sunreef 80 Eco cool?

Current yacht designs are incredibly polluting, so any alternatives will be welcomed by environmental advocates.

Indiana University professor Richard Wilk and Ph.D. candidate Beatriz Barros have calculated that the average superyacht creates about 7,020 tons of carbon pollution per year, which The Guardian notes is “more than 1,500 times higher than a typical family car.”

The Sunreef 80 Eco was announced in 2021 as part of Sunreef’s Eco Line of sailing and motorized catamarans, which includes 13 other models. Its stunning interior, complete with sofas, televisions, and dining tables, can accommodate up to 16 people and sleep up to 10, giving wealthy consumers a luxury option that can help reduce their environmental impact.

“The Sunreef 80 Eco is all about responsible sailing and relying on renewable energy,” Sunreef founder Francis Lapp told Boat International. “We are now pairing the industry’s most innovative solar power system with hydro generation.”

A new report by the World Inequality Lab reveals that much of the world’s pollution is currently being generated by “a relatively small fraction of the population,” attributing almost half of all carbon pollution to “the top 10%” of global carbon polluters.

The report also finds that greater levels of pollution are tied to greater levels of wealth internationally. A certain level of wealth is needed to own and maintain any kind of yacht, the cheapest of which costs at least $100,000 used.

With a price tag of approximately $8.9 million new, the Sunreef 80 Eco is moderately priced for a yacht its size (about 80 feet). Boat Safe notes that prices for 80-foot yachts “can easily top $10 million.”

That relatively reasonable price tag, along with the Sunreef 80 Eco’s innovative design, green credentials, and luxurious appointments, may just convince some of the world’s worst polluters to make the switch.

