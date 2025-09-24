Billionaire Houston Rockets owner faces backlash after placing $165 million yacht up for sale: 'He's currently building a bigger one'

The ship features four decks, twin lounges, six bars, and seven cabins that hold a total of 14 guests.

Billionaire Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta drew the internet's ire when it was reported he was putting his massive, expensive yacht up for sale.

A Redditor shared the news in the r/houston subreddit, explaining the situation in the caption.

"Tillman was using his yacht as a home base while he was remodeling Villa Taverna, the U.S. Ambassador's residence in Italy," they said.

"He just took delivery of the $165,000,000 yacht in 2021 but has put it up for sale. It will be on display at the Monaco Yacht Show starting on September 24."

Fertitta's 251-foot-long superyacht Boardwalk was custom-built for him by Dutch shipyard Feadship, according to Boat International.

The ship features four decks, twin lounges, six bars, and seven cabins that hold a total of 14 guests. A 20-foot pool sits on the top deck, while a "fitness and adventure club" sits below.

Fertitta's superyacht, and its sale after just four years of ownership, perfectly illustrates the level of excess in the lives of the super-rich.

With almost as many bars as cabins, Boardwalk is less a domicile or travel vessel than a showpiece, and the massive ship is part of the growing pollution problem that superyachts create.

According to Oxfam, carbon emissions from superyachts have more than doubled since 2000, and the average superyacht puts out over 6,200 tons of carbon per year. It would take the average person 860 years to reach that level of pollution.

Commenters took the opportunity to express their disdain.

"Sadly he's currently building a bigger one," one said. "From 77 meters to 116 meters is 50.64 percent of increase in size, but I'm sure it will more than double in tackiness."

"I'd like the emergency contact number of that Atlantic orca pod," joked another.

"If Tilman is selling something I'm sure it will be overpriced and low quality," said a third.

