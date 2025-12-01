Onlookers stunned after mind-blogging incident at local dock: 'I'm sure they can afford the damages'

One superyacht's terrible parking job is going viral on Reddit for how egregious a scene it created.

The user posted a 90-second video of a massive electric-blue yacht crashing into a marina and dock. Video from a small boat shows the massive boat smashing through a dock — twice — as passengers on board nonchalantly walk around.

"They need a bumper sticker that says 'student driver,'" someone says in the video. The massive yacht then attempts to back out of the dock, and the video ends.

It turns out the footage is actually from a 2021 accident when the turquoise superyacht, named GO, crashed into Sint Maarten Yacht Club, according to Marine Industry News. The yacht is a 252-foot luxury boat owned by Capri-Sun billionaire Hans-Peter Wild, featuring a pool, elevator, gym, and helipad onboard.

Captain Simon Johnson was in charge of the ship at the time and was preparing to exit Sint Maarten's Simpson Bay Lagoon through a narrow rotating bridge when an unexpected electronic malfunction suddenly pushed it forward without steering control.

With 50 meters to the bridge in front and no time to drop anchor, Johnson told The Daily Herald that he decided to steer toward a nearby dock to avoid striking the bridge or spilling fuel. His quick decision prevented injuries and major environmental damage, though he later blamed the yacht's overly complex computer systems — 14 in total with no manual override — for the crash.

Superyachts like this one have become symbols of extreme excess, floating mansions that burn through thousands of gallons of fuel on a single trip while serving only a handful of wealthy passengers.

Each superyacht voyage releases massive amounts of carbon pollution, far outpacing that of commercial flights or cars, and maintaining them often means displacing local resources and degrading fragile coastal ecosystems.

Incidents like this crash highlight how luxury for a few can come at a real cost to the planet and nearby communities, reminding us that protecting our oceans and air means rethinking the wasteful habits of the ultra-rich and demanding more sustainable standards from those who leave the biggest carbon footprints.

Users in the comments of the Reddit post were perplexed.

"You can't park there, mate," one user joked.

"I'm sure they can afford the damages," another said.

Another commenter put it in perspective: "Fixing the scratches in the gelcoat is gonna cost more than my house."

