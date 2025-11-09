Former NFL team owner faces nightmare scenario aboard $192 million superyacht: 'Limping'

The vessel comes in at a whopping 309 feet.

Superyachts are a hot commodity among the ultra-rich, and from Mark Zuckerberg to Jeff Bezos, these enormous vessels can be seen in waters around the world.

Though they come with outrageous price tags — starting in the millions — the former owner of the Washington Commanders NFL team faced issues with his superyacht, learning that these expensive items don't stop costing money once purchased.

According to LuxuryLaunches, Dan Snyder, the former team owner, lost power while at sea aboard his $192 million superyacht.

While a superyacht is defined loosely as any yacht larger than 80 feet, Snyder's ship, called Lady S, came in at a whopping 309 feet.

LuxuryLaunches reported that a mechanical engine failure caused the yacht's power loss, describing Lady S as a "limping lady" as the ship slowly made its way to shore.

Superyachts do more than sail the seas in the utmost comfort. Internet users often view them as the epitome of excessive wealth — millions of dollars funneled into vessels that require millions to continue functioning.

The size and cost of these ships could make them seem infallible. But as proven by Snyder — as well as tech businessman Mike Lynch, whose super yacht was fully sunk by a waterspout in 2024 — money can't fix everything.

To make matters worse, these yachts have a significant environmental impact. The larger the vessel, the more fuel it consumes, leading to increased maritime pollution.

Oxfam quantified the disproportionate amount of damage done by the super wealthy, explaining, "In 2019, the super-rich 1% were responsible for more carbon emissions than 66% of humanity (5 billion people)."

The article identified fuel-guzzling "toys" such as yachts and private jets as major contributors to this disparity in environmental impacts.

To combat the issues associated with superyachts, an Austrian company launched a more environmentally friendly alternative: a solar-powered superyacht. While the pursuit of excessive luxury amongst the 1% may persist, it's good to see efforts to dial down their impact.

For those without superyachts or private jets, staying informed about critical climate issues like the role of dirty fuels used so heavily by wealthy jetsetters is one way to help the planet.

As for Lady S, the 309-foot superyacht is being repaired in Falmouth, UK, with professionals flown in to get the luxury vessel back up and running.

