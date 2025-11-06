Bystander sparks outrage with photo of massive vessel dominating ocean view: 'A plague for society'

It's not every day a $300 million superyacht drops anchor in your canoeing space, wiping out the skyline with its peculiar look. The surprise was enough to earn this yacht a spot in the r/Vancouver subreddit, where the response was less than positive.

The yacht includes a Helibras 350 helicopter, and in case burning through 130 to 210 gallons of diesel per hour wasn't enough, it produces air pollution estimated to contain 5,000 to 6,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year.

Photo Credit: Reddit

This particular superyacht, Anawa, is owned by Brazilian billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann. Lemann is known for his colorful history, with his name appearing in the Paradise Papers — a leak of over 13 million confidential documents exposing tax avoidance schemes and financial secrets of wealthy individuals and corporations — and his alleged involvement in the Americanas SA accounting fraud scandal.

Regardless of Lemann's proclivities, the Anawa is capable of using thousands of gallons of fuel every 24 hours when in use for extended periods.

It's worse when considering the environmental impact of manufacturing one of these juggernauts. Superyacht construction requires exorbitant amounts of steel, aluminum, and composites whose production is energy- and carbon-intensive.

The construction of a single hull releases several hundred tons of CO₂, according to the Water Revolution Foundation. And all of this takes place after the raw material extraction, arguably the worst part of the process, as the planet's finite resources continue to diminish and the environment around them is polluted.

As the 474th-largest yacht in the world, Anawa is a sizeable contributor to what an Oxfam briefing claims is a "catastrophic climate impact," causing trillions of dollars in economic losses globally. The largest 300 superyachts cumulatively produce over 280,000 tons of CO₂ per year, and they aren't going away anytime soon.

Superyacht manufacturers are desperately trying to change the overall perception of superyachts, though it doesn't look like it will turn into a winning measure, per Superyacht Investor.

The climate impact is only a part of the equation, with public viewpoints reflecting sentiments of unfairness, economic disparities, and societal divisions.

Needless to say, the comments were less than enthusiastic about yet another ridiculous example of colossal wealth.

"BILLIONAIRES ARE A PLAGUE FOR SOCIETY," one Reddit user said.

Many commenters thought Anawa was not the most visually appealing thing on the ocean, with one writing: "This just proves that money can't buy taste. That thing is ugly AF." This attitude seems to be a prevailing theme.

