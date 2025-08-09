Subaru shows off 'fashionable' new model set to shake up EV market: 'Feature-packed cabin'

The latest news in the electric vehicle world is that the manufacturer of the beloved Subaru Crosstrek is dabbling in electric again.

The Solterra was Subaru's first battery-powered vehicle after a long history of customer loyalty with internal combustion engine vehicles, commonly known as gas-powered. According to Inside EVs, more than 21,000 Solterras were sold last year, and, in 2025 alone, sales are already up by 21%. Subaru's investment in electric is paying off — and they're not slowing down.

"The Uncharted is Subaru's fashionable new EV with 300+ miles of range and a feature-packed cabin," reported Inside EVs. The Uncharted is most similar to the Crosstrek hatchback, and maintains what makes that car so popular: its spaciousness, off-road capabilities, and versatility.

Photo Credit: Subaru

According to Inside EVs, the vehicle will be available in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. "The FWD will get more than 300 miles of Subaru-estimated range with 221 horsepower. The AWD will have identical output as the C-HR: 290 miles of range and 338 horsepower. Its 0-60 miles per hour acceleration time will be less than five seconds," explained Inside EVs.

Subaru is smart to capitalize on the massive potential of electric vehicles. Public opinion on EVs is slowly changing for the better, especially as common myths about EVs — like range anxiety, battery waste, and mineral mining — are dispelled.

The manufacturing process for all cars emits carbon, whether by digging minerals out of the earth for the battery, or shipping the car from international factories. However, after just 13,500 miles of emissions-free driving, a workhorse EV like Tesla's Model 3 has completely neutralized the environmental costs associated with its manufacturing.

Although we haven't moved entirely away from dirty electricity yet, we do know that even when EVs are charged with a typical combination of power sources — like sun, wind, and coal — they are still far cleaner than gas-powered cars. One study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that gas cars create an average of 350 grams of carbon air pollution per mile driven over their lifetimes, and this value was only 200 for EVs that operate on batteries charging on an average U.S. power grid.

