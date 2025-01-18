Driver debunks surprisingly common myth about EV road trips: 'Proof right here on my drive today'

There is a popular misconception that electric vehicles aren't cut out for road trips, with some saying the charging time makes them impractical. But a TikTok creator just took that argument for a spin — and left it in the dust.

In a TikTok video, technology commentator Trevor Long (@TrevorLong) debunked the myth that charging an EV takes so long it makes road trips impractical. Documenting his 400-kilometer (about 250-mile) drive, Trevor explains how he stopped to charge his car from 10% to 95%, a process that took about an hour.

"People often say that electric car journeys take longer because of that," he says in the video, referencing charging times. However, he notes an interesting detail: the same gas-powered car he saw earlier on his journey was still behind him after 400 kilometers.

"They stopped too for petrol and lunch," Trevor says. "No, [it] doesn't take longer. It's a great drive."









The video's caption drives the point home: "Does an EV road trip take longer than petrol? Proof right here on my drive today."

Trevor's experience highlights an overlooked fact — road trips involve breaks for all drivers, whether it's for food, fuel, or taking a much-needed break. With an EV, as one commenter pointed out, those natural pauses can double as charging time.

"My next car is going to be electric," they wrote. "Honestly everyone needs to pull up to get a cold drink, a [bathroom break], to stretch your leg[s] etc … and during that time you can charge your car."

Modern EVs have also come a long way, making road trips easier than ever.

Improved range allows for longer stretches between charging stops, while the expanding network of fast chargers along major highways means you can quickly recharge your battery, often in a time frame similar to filling a gas tank. Trip-planning tools can also help identify charging stations along your route, enabling strategic stops that minimize downtime.

Beyond convenience, EVs offer environmental benefits that are hard to ignore. They produce zero tailpipe pollution, which reduces air pollution, and they often save drivers money over time thanks to lower fueling and maintenance costs.

Trevor's experience offers proof that EVs are more than capable of going the distance — while helping pave the way to a cleaner future.

