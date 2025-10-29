Officials push for sweeping new ban on common restaurant item — here's what's happening

A pair of Elmhurst, Illinois, aldermen are pushing for a major change that could make eating out a little safer for both people and the planet.

As Patch reported, Michael Bram and Mike Baker are calling for the city to ban food containers made of polystyrene foam, better known by its brand name, Styrofoam. The move would put Elmhurst ahead of Illinois' planned statewide ban, which is set to take effect in 2030.

If approved, the measure would phase out Styrofoam containers commonly used for takeout and delivery orders. The aldermen said this would help protect residents' health and reduce landfill waste, a win-win for communities and the environment.

Polystyrene foam, while cheap and convenient, comes with a cost. According to Colgate University, Styrofoam fills up nearly 30% of U.S. landfill space, taking centuries to break down.

Along the way to landfills, it sheds tiny pieces that contaminate soil and water and can be eaten by wildlife. Studies have shown that chemicals from the foam also leach into hot or oily foods, raising health concerns.

Elmhurst's proposal mirrors similar actions across the country.

California this year banned the sale and distribution of Styrofoam after producers failed to meet recycling targets. Virginia and Delaware have passed similar laws, with bans rolling out through 2026. Los Angeles has already outlawed foam takeout containers entirely.

Critics worry about the burden on local restaurants that rely on low-cost packaging. But supporters note that more affordable alternatives are widely available, and the proposed rule includes a grace period to let businesses use up existing supplies.

As more communities follow suit, such bans are helping Americans move away from toxic materials and toward safer, more sustainable food systems. That shift will usher in a cleaner, better future; one wherein convenience doesn't come at a cost to health.

