Lawmakers pass sweeping new law that will have big impact on takeout food orders: 'It's going to add up'

Big changes have come to takeout orders across Virginia, and they might already be showing up in your lunch bag.

According to WDBJ7, starting July 1, Styrofoam foodware — including cups, plates, trays, and to-go boxes — is banned across the state. The new law kicks in first for larger businesses, those with 20 or more locations. Everyone else, including small businesses, will need to follow the rule by July 2026.

Shawanda Weatherspoon, owner of 3112 Catering Co. in Roanoke, says she's already made the switch to reusable plastic containers. "I started shifting away from Styrofoam a while ago, even before the ban got delayed," she said.

While she supports the change, she acknowledges it has added costs. "We tell our clients that to-go boxes aren't free anymore," she explained. "But we also tell them why — because we're moving away from Styrofoam and using better alternatives."

Styrofoam is cheap and convenient, but it's also bad for the planet (and, potentially, our health). It doesn't break down easily, so it sticks around in landfills and can even harm animals when it ends up in nature. Plus, research has raised concerns that it leaks chemicals into food, especially hot or greasy meals.

Some businesses are already feeling the squeeze. Weatherspoon said that between higher costs for packaging and rising food taxes, "it's going to add up." And customers have noticed the change, too. Local Chick-fil-A locations have already moved to paper cups, which some say don't keep drinks cold as long. So, yes, the whole thing comes with its share of controversies.

People online, however, were happy about the change. "Yay!!! Hate Styrofoam!" one commenter wrote. Another added: "About time. Many good alternatives are available. Virginia kind of a laggard on this one."

This may feel like just one small change, but it is clearly giving people a lot to talk about. While some consumers might miss their foam coffee cups or other items, others see it as a step in the right direction.

