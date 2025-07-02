  • Business Business

Lawmakers push for ban on dangerous food packaging: 'We must curb anything that will negatively impact the health and environment of the citizens'

by Catherine Wilkins
Photo Credit: iStock

Following other environmental bans in Africa, one Nigerian state may soon add itself to the list of locations that no longer allow Styrofoam for food packaging.

During a plenary session, the Cross River State House of Assembly expressed concerns about health problems linked to materials used for food containers and products, according to Daily Post Nigeria. The lawmakers said the Environmental Task Force should enforce a ban on Styrofoam and foil paper in an effort to keep residents safe. 

Styrofoam is a trademark name for polystyrene, which has been associated with white blood cell damage and blood cancer, per UCLA Health. According to experts, warming Styrofoam containers can cause chemicals to filter into food. Continuous exposure to such chemicals can increase health risks for humans. 

"The lives of Cross Riverians are the No. 1 priority of His Excellency, Prince Bassey Edet Otu," Hon. Ogiji Martins Achadu, a member of the State House, said. "That is why we must curb anything that will negatively impact the health and environment of the citizens." 

Achadu explained that Styrofoam can pose a threat to ecosystems. Like other plastics, polystyrene is not biodegradable and can take thousands of years to decompose, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Plastic waste breaks up into tiny particles called microplastics that invade the environment, putting animals and habitats in danger. 

If Cross River approves a ban on Styrofoam, it would join other Nigerian states that have already dumped the product. Just last year, Lagos and Abia banned single-use polystyrene foam packaging, according to the Food Packaging Forum

In the United States, several states have taken action to reduce Styrofoam use as well. Washington, Oregon, California, and most recently Virginia have all passed legislation prohibiting plastic foam products. 

While Styrofoam bans make it easier to avoid harmful food packaging, there are also easy investments consumers can make to live more sustainably. Reusable containers made out of silicone, glass, and stainless steel are all great, high-quality options for food packaging. These containers can help consumers use less plastic and save money in the long run. 

