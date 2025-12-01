Government officials approve massive energy project harnessing new-age energy for thousands of homes: 'Will make a significant contribution'

The approval took into account local concerns regarding biodiversity, heritage, visual character, and other environmental issues.

A new utility-scale solar project in England recently received a key government approval, according to the BBC.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero granted approval for the Stonestreet Green Solar project in Kent, which promises to produce 99.9 megawatts of peak power. The project manager, Evolution Power, said the 474-acre facility would be able to provide energy to up to 42,000 homes.

Major solar energy plants have been popping up all over the U.K., including those in South Derbyshire, Hertfordshire, and Buckinghamshire.

Not only is solar the most affordable electricity available, but it's also the cleanest. By using renewables instead of dirty sources such as coal or gas, it's possible to avoid a lot of atmospheric pollution.

This pollution exacerbates a range of destructive weather patterns, including storms, floods, droughts, and wildfires. These trends have already created steep costs in housing, agricultural, ecological, and other sectors.

Evolution Power projects that the Stonestreet Green Solar site in Kent could mitigate 34,000 tonnes (or over 37,000 US tons) of carbon annually.

"Stonestreet Green Solar will make a significant contribution towards the U.K.'s Clean Power 2030 targets, whilst also providing 99.9MW of co-located battery storage capacity," Evolution Power director Conor McNally said. "We look forward to progressing the project in due course."

