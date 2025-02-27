  • Business Business

Developer shares plan for groundbreaking new energy project — here's what benefits are in store

by Laurelle Stelle
Solar farms are already good for the environment, but U.K. renewables developer RES has taken it a step further with the designs for its new Beane Solar Farm project in Hertfordshire, Solar Power Portal reports.

The 49.9 megawatt solar project includes an on-site battery storage system and will connect to the power grid using existing lines that cross the site, so it won't need to build a new grid connection. This means plenty of affordable clean power for residents.

RES worked with the community to create a site layout that would be most beneficial and least disruptive to residents, as well as benefiting the local ecosystem. Where it had originally planned to place solar panels near the south of the site, it moved them farther north and away from residential neighbors.

Meanwhile, the layout has been designed to maximize the habitat available for wildlife in the area. This has led to an increase of 98.40% in habitats units, 189.90% in hedgerow units, and 10.19% in watercourse units, Solar Power Portal explained. That means wild birds, fish, and other small animals will be able to live in or cross the space freely.

The solar farm itself will be mixed use — not only will it generate power, but it will also provide grazing for livestock. RES intends to start with a flock of 4,000 sheep that will increase to up to 9,000 with the arrival of new lambs. Combining livestock with solar is beneficial in several ways: It's a more efficient use of land, the solar panels provide shade for the grass and livestock leading to greater productivity, and the profit from the livestock can help offset the technology's cost.

"One of the key points raised during local consultation on this project was the need for natural screening and biodiversity," said Jonny Wilks, the development project manager from RES, per Solar Power Portal. "We're pleased to be able to propose a scheme that not only continues to support agricultural use but is expected to deliver significant biodiversity benefit alongside clean, low-cost energy generation."

