Steel mills prompt close review by EPA over premature deaths: 'The community is asking'

For decades, U.S. steel plants have been a lifeline for families, providing jobs and economic stability. But a recent report from nonprofit Industrious Labs analyzing Environmental Protection Agency data highlights the environmental and human toll of production.

What's happening?

Industrious Labs' report reveals that steel and coke plants in America contribute to 892 premature deaths and nearly 100,000 missed school and work days each year. Data was collected from 17 facilities in Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan, and Virginia. In these states, the manufacturing plants were linked to roughly 250,500 cases of asthma symptoms, amounting to $13.2 billion in healthcare costs annually because of pollution.

"This report quantifies just how devastating and far-reaching the consequences are," Industrious Labs steel director Hilary Lewis wrote in a release, adding that the EPA has "consistently failed" to protect those communities.

Beverly Lewis, a Gary, Indiana, resident who lives near a steel plant, has seen these impacts firsthand: her brother died from an asthma attack at 12 years old. Lewis believes her brother's asthma was exacerbated by pollution from nearby steel plants. Many in her community, including herself and her daughters, suffer from chronic respiratory issues like allergies.

Why is this concerning?

Steel is a critical material used to build infrastructure like cars, bridges, and buildings, but producing it is dirty. That's because manufacturers use large amounts of coke, a coal product that turns iron ore into steel, releasing large amounts of toxic air pollutants. Those include nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, particulate matter, and chemicals like benzene and lead.

These chemicals can pollute air and water, jeopardizing the health of neighboring communities. Long-term exposure to pollutants from facilities has been linked to lung and heart ailments, cancer, and premature death.

In Gary and other communities neighboring steel plants, the health burdens disproportionately affect low-income and minority residents who may lack resources to relocate. The dual pressures of making a living from steel jobs and mounting health challenges leave families feeling stuck.

"The community is asking for new investments," Lewis told WFYI.

What's being done about it?

Groups like Industrious Labs are pushing for a transition to green steel production methods, such as direct reduced iron and electric arc furnaces powered by green hydrogen. These technologies promise a drastic reduction in emissions compared to traditional coal-based blast furnaces, especially for the auto manufacturing industry.

On a systemic level, the EPA is reviewing Industrious Labs' report and may develop a plan to address these environmental health impacts, WFYI reported. People can also support policies and organizations advocating for clean energy transitions.

Together, these efforts can ensure steel remains a backbone of local economies without sacrificing community well-being.

