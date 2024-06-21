"We are ensuring more New Yorkers than ever before will have access to clean, solar energy."

New York State has just announced a new program to help extend solar energy credits to more households than ever before, including many low-income consumers, Spectrum News reports.

On May 16, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office introduced the new initiative, called Statewide Solar for All. It will combine the existing Energy Affordability Program, managed by utilities, with market-based community solar programs in the hope of growing New York's solar and energy storage capacities.

Here's how it works: It puts bill credits from renewable energy generation into a pool, then distributes them to different households. In the beginning, the program will target disadvantaged neighborhoods.

Eventually, the plan is intended to deliver credits to 800,000 homes, Spectrum News reports. Each will enjoy a bill reduction of at least $40, for a total of $32 million in relief from energy bills, minimum.

At the same time, the state's Public Service Commission changed its policy to give the opt-in Community Distributed Generation program more flexibility. Developers can now offer up to three different savings rates to subscribers.

All of this is geared toward providing more affordable and eco-friendly electric power in the state of New York. Not only will that save residents money, but they'll also enjoy cleaner air as the state switches from polluting power sources.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Also, with less heat-trapping air pollution being produced by gas and coal-fired power plants, New York will contribute less to the Earth's rising temperature. That's a win for the whole world.

"We are ensuring more New Yorkers than ever before will have access to clean, solar energy so we can build a healthy future," Hochul said in a statement. "The Statewide Solar for All program will generate significant benefits for our health, our environment, our economy, and for the thousands of New Yorkers who will see lower electric bills."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.