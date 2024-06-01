New report highlights environmental issue disproportionately affecting nearly half of New York residents: 'We've had the orange sky last year'

"We're going to have more recurrent extreme weather events that are going to impact the most vulnerable in our communities."

Pollution inequality exists in the United States, where minority communities are likely to be exposed to higher levels of environmental pollution. A recent study from New York shed more light on this issue.

What's happening?

Almost half of New York residents live in areas with a higher burden of pollution, according to New York City's first comprehensive survey of environmental inequalities relayed by the Guardian. The most affected are those of color, who also face increased vulnerability to the effects of rising global temperatures.

"We've had the orange sky last year, we're going to have more recurrent extreme weather events that are going to impact the most vulnerable in our communities," said Elizabeth Yeampierre, executive director of an environmental justice group based in Brooklyn, New York.

Minority communities face a higher pollution burden partly because of poor city planning. The study found that industrial power plants, waste-processing facilities, and even highways are more concentrated near communities of color than in other areas of New York.

How does a warming planet potentially worsen existing inequalities?

Did you know that 40% of the U.S. population comprises Latino, Hispanic, and Black Americans? As of the 2020 census, the population is diversifying at a quicker-than-anticipated rate, according to Brookings, making it crucial to find ways to curb rising global temperatures.

The study cited that Black New Yorkers are twice as likely to die from heat stress because they live in areas with heat-absorbing surfaces, fewer trees, and limited access to air conditioning. This highlights the importance of finding solutions to help cool down urban communities. One potential innovation could be cool paint coatings, which can reduce the heat buildings absorb.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

What's being done?

Legislation is being passed at different levels of government around the U.S. to empower communities in their fight against air pollution.

In 2022, New York announced a statewide air quality and gas monitoring system specifically aimed at "areas overburdened by environmental pollution." President Joe Biden recently announced that $53 million will be provided for over 130 air pollution monitoring systems nationwide.

Your individual actions matter, as well. One way you can contribute is to vote for lawmakers with a proven history of progressive change for our planet or to hold your local representatives accountable.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.