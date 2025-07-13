Starbucks sparks backlash after announcing AI-powered update to store operations: 'Not sure how I feel about this'

Many baristas pointed out the hypocrisy of the plan.

Starbucks is partnering with Microsoft Azure to roll out an AI virtual assistant, Green Dot Assist, to help reduce friction for in-store operations. However, people are on the fence about this AI tech initiative, including Starbucks baristas, especially given Starbucks' sustainability pledge.

What's happening?

During Starbucks' Leadership Experience 2025 conference, which was held in Las Vegas in early June, the coffee chain introduced the AI virtual assistant that it had been working on with Microsoft Azure's OpenAI platform.

Green Dot Assist would make it easier for baristas and store managers to access recipe information, train virtually, troubleshoot machinery, and navigate scheduling intelligently.

According to CNBC, Green Dot Assist soft-launched in 35 stores last month and should be in all stores across Canada and the United States in 2026.

Why is artificial intelligence important?

Starbucks' new virtual assistant tool uses artificial intelligence to help optimize store operations. However, this tech could still fall short in real-world applications.

In the r/starbucksbarista subreddit, one barista surveyed general feelings on the new virtual assistant tool. "I'm not sure how I feel about this since I think asking my shift or another barista [questions] would be quicker?" the OP offered.

Another barista stood firmly against the tool, criticizing the corporation's "acknowledgement of the gaps in quality/consistency but sending an AI tool instead on focusing on extending training hours and building up confident knowledge."

Many baristas pointed out the hypocrisy of the use of this AI tool by Starbucks, a company with a significant sustainability pledge.

AI requires massive amounts of energy to power the data centers that run AI models, and much of this energy often comes from dirty energy sources that release harmful carbon pollution when burned.

A United Nations report found that carbon emissions data from AI used by large corporations, including Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta, rose 150% from 2020 to 2023.

As AI becomes more integrated into business operations, global dirty energy use and carbon emissions could rise, leading to a warmer and more vulnerable planet and future.

What can I do to help?

Starbucks' new AI tool comes amid mixed headlines recently involving the coffee chain.

For example, earlier this year, Starbucks brought back ceramic mugs for in-house beverages, which qualify for free refills in-store. This is a great way to reduce plastic waste. However, when it comes to typical drink cups, a CBS investigation found that many of the plastic cups thrown in Starbucks' recycling bins do not actually get recycled.

Starbucks has respectable sustainability goals that help move the needle towards a healthier and stronger planet — and considering all the angles and effects of its new AI assistant will be important as the national rollout continues.

As a consumer, you can use your purchasing power to support brands and companies driven by clearer sustainability values.

