Report unveils startling truth behind operations of world's leading AI companies: 'Driving a sharp rise'

AI used by Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta has been driving up pollution levels.

AI-focused technology companies are powering massive data centers at the expense of releasing high levels of carbon pollution into the environment.

Indirect carbon pollution is on the rise as demand for AI increases and tech companies expand their AI offerings.

What's happening?

As Reuters reported, AI used by Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta has been driving up pollution levels because of the huge amounts of energy required to power data centers.

A United Nations report revealed that, when comparing emissions data from 2023 to 2020's numbers, the pollution levels of these companies rose by 150% because of AI data center activities. This pollution comes in the form of purchased electricity, heating, cooling, and steam.

The report noted that Amazon's pollution output increased the most at 182%.

Several top-polluting companies, including Amazon and Microsoft, pointed to their sustainability reports and commitments, saying they are working to power operations more sustainably with new technologies at their data centers.

The U.N. researchers predicted that top-polluting AI systems will likely reach a level of 102.6 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent pollution annually.

"The rapid growth of artificial intelligence is driving a sharp rise in global electricity demand, with electricity use by data centers increasing four times faster than the overall rise in electricity consumption," they wrote, per Reuters.

Why is tech companies' AI pollution significant?

AI requires significant energy usage and has broad environmental impacts. The demand for high-tech data centers is increasing, and AI activities are growing, contributing to high electricity demand. The burning of dirty fuels to power the centers creates pollution that's contributing to the climate crisis.

The rapid growth of AI is problematic because it puts more pressure on an already-strained electrical grid and uses vast amounts of energy that is needed for other purposes. Some companies have used natural gas turbines to power the tech, which release harmful gases like nitrogen oxides and exacerbate city smog problems.

More pollution in the air from AI activities translates to poor air quality and respiratory issues for vulnerable populations. Therefore, legitimate concerns exist as to whether the benefits of AI outweigh the risks to our planet's well-being and public health.

What's being done to control AI pollution?

Many major tech companies have set pollution limits and sustainability targets to control the environmental impacts of their AI usage. However, as Reuters noted, those goals haven't fully translated into actually reducing pollution outputs.

This is why it's essential to educate yourself about common greenwashing techniques and not be easily swayed by lofty sustainability language with limitedminimal follow-through.

Fortunately, researchers have been developing new technologies to make AI less polluting. For example, groups have developed hardware to reduce AI's energy consumption and cut down on the electricity required to power AI systems.

Researchers are also working to improve data center cooling systems since AI requires extensive cooling for servers that consume high amounts of energy during operation. Additional research and implementation are needed to make AI technologies more sustainable and ensure they benefit our environment.

To minimize your own environmental footprint in our age of AI, you can support systems and technologies focused on energy efficiency. Learn about the companies offering AI solutions you use. Then, consider supporting those investing in renewable energy to power data centers that utilize innovative cooling methods to curb energy usage.

