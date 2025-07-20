Starbucks makes surprising U-turn on major store initiative: 'Must ensure functionality meets customer needs'

Starbucks is ditching compostable cups following a trial in West Hollywood, California, according to WeHo Online.

What's happening?

A trial period of fiber-based cups in West Hollywood has concluded, and Starbucks has reportedly decided not to continue using them there. The trial kicked off in February across 14 states.

"We're committed to sustainability but must ensure functionality meets customer needs," said a Starbucks spokesperson, per WeHo Online.

It's worth noting that the compostable cups being trialed relied on a bioplastic lining that's not fully biodegradable and that composting had to be done via commercial services that heat up the compost beyond natural levels. This means only areas with proper collection infrastructure in place could benefit.

Why are compostable cups important?

Plastic waste is clogging up ecosystems and finding its way into humans. When a cup goes to a landfill, it gradually sheds plastic particles. Those microplastics filter down into waterways and eventually end up in the food we eat.

Ingesting microplastics introduces all sorts of health issues, including in the endocrine, immune, and reproductive systems. Even before breaking down, plastic waste can be a real safety threat to wildlife.

What's being done about compostable cups at Starbucks?

Starbucks continues to support ceramic cups for in-store orders, customer-owned cups, and even cups that can be returned at a later visit. Compostable cups at Starbucks are moving ahead in Europe, according to a May press release from Starbucks EMEA.

More broadly, Starbucks has made a range of 2030 sustainability commitments, including using renewable energy, sourcing responsibly, and reducing emissions. That said, the company's CEO, Brian Niccol, has faced criticism for not living near Starbucks headquarters in Seattle and instead flying there by private jet for weeks that he is working in the office — although the company has not disclosed how many flights per year this amounts to, so it's difficult to determine the pollution impact.

Initial responses to the compostable cup program were quite positive.

"That is amazing! All packaging should be compostable," said one Redditor.

"Honestly, I think it feels better than plastic. It seems firm enough that it doesn't feel like it's falling apart, and it doesn't have that hard plastic feeling," said another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.